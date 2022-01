Predictable as the tides, the redistricting season across the country invites waves of litigation on the grounds of partisan gerrymandering. Despite the Supreme Court’s decision to end partisan gerrymandering at the national level, lawsuits grounded in state law allege gerrymandering of Congressional maps in states such as North Carolina and Ohio. Of the litigation so far, Ohio is an interesting case given how quickly the process dashed the hopes of reform activists. National and state outlets proclaimed in 2018 that the redistricting reform issue passed by voters would “bring fairness to redistricting,” and created a mandate that could end gerrymandering. Yet within three years, the process hailed to end gerrymandering produced maps that the Princeton gerrymandering project graded at an F for partisan fairness and a C for preserving geographic areas of interest; lawyer and elections law professor David Pepper noted the Congressional plan as “crashing through (democratic) guardrails into outright lawlessness” in their brazen partisan skew. As of this writing, the Ohio State Supreme Court is listening to arguments on whether redistricters engaged in a partisan gerrymander.

