"Are you planning to stop me all by yourself?" Let's take a look back! It's time for an engaging look back at all the movies from 2021. Our longtime friend the "Sleepy Skunk" has debuted his annual end-of-the-year recap video - the 2021 Movie Trailer Mashup - utilizing footage from every major movie trailer released throughout 2021 edited together to make you smile. Louis, who makes this mashup every year, puts a lot of time and effort into making sure it's just right. I'm always delighted to see clips from so many foreign films and indies and all the movies that have been forgotten, because they're still 2021 movies no matter what and there's always more to discover. And this 2021 recap rocks out with that Fatboy Slim track finale. Dive on in.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO