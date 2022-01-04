ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames confirm agreement for Calgary event centre terminated

Sportsnet.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owners of the Calgary Flames say the framework agreement with the city of Calgary for a new event centre has been terminated. In a statement released Tuesday, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation said the project framework agreement required both parties to waive current construction conditions on or before Dec....

www.sportsnet.ca

Related
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Quebec reduces isolation period to five days, helping Canadiens

All NHL teams in Canada can now have players return from isolation in five days if they're asymptomatic after testing positive from COVID-19 following Quebec's announcement on Tuesday. Quebec became the last province with an NHL team to reduce the isolation period to five from 10 days after a recommendation...
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

Oil Kings, Warriors, Rebels sidelined because of COVID-19

The Edmonton Oil Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors and Red Deer Rebels have paused team activities because of rising COVID-19 cases, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday. A fourth WHL team, the Lethbridge Hurricanes, paused team activities on Saturday. The decision Tuesday has caused five games to be postponed this weekend.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

The Calgary Flames need to find an upgrade on Tyler Pitlick

The Calgary Flames are a very good hockey team. Sometimes, even the best teams need to make changes. When the Flames acquired Tyler Pitlick from the Seattle Kraken this past July, they undoubtedly hoped he’d be able to help solidify the team’s defensive game while also chipping in some secondary scoring.
NHL
markerzone.com

CITY OF CALGARY TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR NEW ARENA BESIDES CALGARY FLAMES

The city of Calgary will be pursuing other means of getting a new events centre built that could include the Flames owners.or not. According to Calgary's mayor Jyoti Gondek, there are reportedly multiple interested parties that would like to see the project continue. "Now is the time to look very...
POLITICS
flamesnation.ca

Calgary Flames Post-Game: Flames fade against fancy cats

The Calgary Flames had a really good first period on Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers. Sure, they trailed after the opening period, but they out-chanced Florida and were hampered by special teams challenges. But Panthers were by far the better team in the final 40 minutes and the Flames...
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Calgary Flames prospect update: a quiet start to the New Year

It’s a new year, friends, as the calendar has flipped over into 2022. Some leagues are chugging along, while some leagues have seen their schedules hampered by the omicron variant of COVID-19. As a result, the last couple of weeks have been somewhat quiet for a lot of the farmhands.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Edmonton's risky off-season plan in net is reaching a crisis

EDMONTON — The road map that GM Ken Holland laid out on his desk last summer had this destination on it. It wasn’t the preferred one — like getting re-routed through East L.A. on your way to the Mayan Riviera — but he was aware that his Edmonton Oilers could well land here.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 2 - Tyler Myers has been miscast in Vancouver

The best of Halford and Brough from Thursday January 6th includes guest appearances by ESPN's Ryan Hockensmith in hour one and Sportsnet's Dan Murphy from hour three. Ryan discusses his latest long-read for ESPN on the history of the porta-potty at sporting events, while Murph gives us the latest on the Canucks.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Six goalies the Edmonton Oilers could target in potential trade

All right, so the Edmonton Oilers have a few problems. By now we all know what they are. Depth scoring is one. If Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl don't have a productive night, there too often isn't enough else up front to push the team through. Zach Hyman, for all his early success, returns to Toronto Wednesday on a nine-game goalless drought. That doesn't help the dire situation.
NHL
arenadigest.com

With new Calgary Flames arena deal dead, what comes next?

With a new Calgary Flames arena deal officially dead, the future of the team at the Scotiabank Saddledome–which is literally falling down–is now under debate. Lots of things are under debate, actually. A little background: On Dec. 21 Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (“CSEC”) pulled the plug on a deal with the city for a new arena, as rising costs and an expansion of the arena plan by the city caused CSEC to halt the project: “the City and CSEC have been unable to resolve a number of issues relating to the escalating costs of the Project.” When the agreement for a new Calgary Flames arena was reached in December 2019, the funding was split 50-50 between the city and the Flames owner. But with the city adding more conditions to the project, such as infrastructure and climate costs, and then telling the Flames to cover these costs, the owners decided to take a hike.
NHL
Miami Herald

High-scoring Florida Panthers top Calgary Flames to close perfect homestand

It doesn’t take much to get Florida Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette excited about Patric Hornqvist and Ryan Lomberg. The wingers on the Panthers’ fourth line play with almost a reckless abandon and a high-octane energy that fires up the team on a regular basis. “They remind me...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Trade Between The Blackhawks and Penguins.

The Chicago Blackhawks and interim general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Wednesday. Chicago has acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Forward Alex Nylander is headed to Pittsburgh in the trade. Nylander was acquired by former general manager Stan Bowman and was one of his many "project...
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Calgary Flames Post-Game: Flames beaten by the Cup champs

The Calgary Flames headed into central Florida on Thursday evening to visit the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Flames were decent enough, but they made enough mistakes at key times (and were the victim of some difference-making plays by Tampa’s stars) that this game wasn’t all that close on the scoreboard.
NHL
FOX Sports

Lightning to host Gaudreau and the Flames

Calgary Flames (17-8-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-8-5, first in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary square off against Tampa Bay. He ranks eighth in the in the league with 37 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 23 assists. The Lightning are 11-3-3 on...
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames, City of Calgary announce termination of deal for new arena

Since 2001, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, owners of the Calgary Flames and the City of Calgary have been in discussions about building a new arena. But a disagreement over cost escalations just days before reaching the construction phase of the project led to the collapse of their agreement, it was announced on Monday.
NHL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Red Wings-Ducks postponed hours before schedule game

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — The scheduled game Thursday night between Anaheim and the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19-related issues affecting the Ducks. Anaheim placed center Sam Carrick, goaltender John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and right wing Vinni Lettieri into the NHL’s...
NHL

