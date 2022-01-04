ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts Say These Are the Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Add to Your Meals

By Kirsten Nunez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to nutrition, focusing on anti-inflammatory foods is one of the best things you can do. After all, excess inflammation can pave the way for chronic conditions, from heart disease to cancer. Factors like environmental pollution and stress can increase inflammation, but consuming certain foods can help keep things...

spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Eating This Variety of Grapes Could Help You Live a Longer, Healthier Life

One of my fondest childhood memories is snacking on sweet, juicy grapes. When they’re ripe, they truly are like candy, with a sugary taste that makes them hard to stop eating. Plus, they’re excellent for your health — and new research says one type of grapes in particular — muscadine grapes — are linked with increased longevity. Eating grapes for a longer life? Sounds good to me!
FOOD & DRINKS
#Anti Inflammatory Foods#Processed Foods#Saturated Fats#Happea Nutrition#Antioxidants#Aha
shefinds

Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Memory, Energy And Metabolism

We often hear about inflammation being at the source of many health issues. But did you know that not all inflammation is bad? Short term inflammation is your body’s way of protecting itself from outside invaders, like bacteria and other illnesses. The circumstance under which it becomes a threat is when your body is in an inflamed state for too long. When left unchecked, chronic inflammation could lead to heart disease, leaky gut, and even cancer.
HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

The Best Foods to Eat When You Have High Blood Pressure

If you’ve been diagnosed with hypertension, or high blood pressure, your doctor has probably advised you to make a number of lifestyle modifications, such as exercise and dietary changes. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), eating a diet of nutrient-rich, low-sodium foods can lower blood pressure naturally.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Snack You Have To Stop Eating Immediately

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Over 40? Doctors Say You Should Be Eating These 4 Foods Every Morning To Rev Up Your Metabolism

Your metabolism is one of the primary factors that determines how effectively your body will be able to utilize food as fuel, increasing fat burn at rest and making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit which is essential for weight loss. As you grow older your metabolism will naturally take a hit, but this can be remedied through a variety of different methods from exercise to the particular foods you’re eating. We spoke with registered dietitian, Zoë Schroeder, MS, RDN, CSCS, for a comprehensive list of the best foods for increasing your metabolic rate at any age, and it all boils down to four simple groups.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

This Common Vegetable Lowers Blood Pressure

The vegetable lowered the blood pressure of those already taking medication. Eating potatoes reduces blood pressure without causing weight gain, a study has found. Two servings of spuds per day, with skins, are almost as effective at lowering blood pressure as eating oatmeal. Most of the people in the study...
NUTRITION
Insider

A list of delicious foods that can help lower your blood pressure

The best foods to lower blood pressure are high in potassium, calcium, and magnesium. These foods include leafy green vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, fish, low-fat dairy, and more. You should avoid foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and saturated and trans fats. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more...
NUTRITION
Yoga Journal

Need More Energy? Try These 5 Foods Full of Vitamin B12

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Did you know vitamin B12 is often called “the energy vitamin”? Not only is vitamin B12 pivotal in keeping your blood and nerve cells healthy, but it’s also involved in making DNA – meaning it’s literally part of the material that makes up every single cell of your body. So, when you hear health professionals say vitamin B12 is kind of a big deal, we mean it!
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

26 Best Healthy Hangover Foods + Expert Tips To Help You Feel Better

If a night of drinking has you feeling less than spry the next morning, you might be wondering: Are there any more nutritious alternatives to classic hangover eats? After all, it makes sense to replenish your system with nourishing ingredients, to help with things like dehydration and electrolyte loss. For...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

What Is An Anti-Inflammatory Diet, And What Are The Benefits?

There are many reasons to adopt a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and lean proteins. A diet like this can help you lose weight, prevent heart disease and diabetes, lower your cholesterol and blood pressure, increase your energy level, and improve your mood. The anti-inflammatory diet is based...
FITNESS
Well+Good

You Can Make This Anti-Inflammatory Jam in Your Instant Pot Using Just 2 Ingredients

Comfort food is familiar food, but not all familiar food is easy to make. After all, unctuous sauces like a bolognese take hours of babysitting; flaky pot pies take a lot of baking; and the best mapo tofu requires considerable ingredient prep time. As such, if there’s a comfort food that combines familiarity with simplicity (at least, insofar as the recipe is concerned), you have every reason to bookmark the instructions and turn to the recipe time and time again. Enter this anti-inflammatory jam, which requires just two ingredients, your Instant Pot (or other pressure cooker), and quite literally nothing else.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Low-Cholesterol Dinner Plan

If you're looking for a tasty way to lower your cholesterol, then an anti-inflammatory diet may be perfect for you. Anti-inflammatory foods can help prevent plaque build-up and are packed with fiber and healthy fats, which raise good HDL cholesterol and reduce less healthy LDL cholesterol. That's why these delicious dinner recipes feature ingredients like fish, lentils, avocado and whole grains. Recipes like Lemon-Herb Salmon with Caponata & Farro and Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens will help you eat healthy.
RECIPES
runningmagazine.ca

7 foods to add to your cart in 2022

Nutrition is not only crucial to good health, but also to your running performance. If improving your nutrition is one of your main goals for the new year, try adding these foods to your shopping cart to boost your immune system, lower inflammation and support your cardiovascular health to make 2022 your healthiest, best year yet.
NUTRITION

