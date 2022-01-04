2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Looking Up

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets will end the regular season against their division rival, the Buffalo Bills. While the Jets are already listed as 10+ point underdogs, the team has found a way to be quite competitive in recent weeks - even if there’s been more losses this season than wins. If nothing else, this team has been similar to the Lions this season, in the fact that both teams have a poor record, but do not quit despite losing games. It’s something that should be normal, but we’ve seen teams in the past quit before. Thankfully, these are not those Jets. As we reach the end of the regular season, it should be interesting to see how the team continues to grow, and following the offseason will be more important than ever. Let’s hope the team continues its upward trend. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO