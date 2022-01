ALBANY, N.Y. —Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed four bills sponsored by state Sen. Michelle Hinchey that aim to correct health care inequities in rural and upstate New York. One bill establishes the Rural Ambulance Services Task Force, to study the challenges facing rural emergency medical service agencies and develop solutions to keep them operating. Another requires all shelters in New York to provide free menstrual products to their clients. A third authorizes air ambulances to carry and transfuse blood products, to ensure upstate residents have access to this form of trauma care. And the final bill creates new enrollment opportunities for New Yorkers to make organ and tissue donations.

