Winter light, a hike and a poem

Moon Madness In a passage of sleep I awoke to dream to merge with the whispered wakening of my mind. I ventured forth into a womb of darkness cloaked in the solace of an echoing heartbeat. Through conjured images of past and present, in shadows of receding time, I seek intangible truth. Guided by spiraling star-armed defenders bearing shields of ethereal light, my hands stretch forth to sense existence . . . abruptly I awake – to find myself in bed tucked gently, embraced by moonlight streaming in, safe at home in a world of my making, not sure I dreamed or lived. Black Oak The tree crashed to earth in a sprawl of crushed and tangled limbs, a towering black oak that had survived countless storms and drought conditions. But over the years, unseen traumas, heavy winds, fatigue of snow, down pours, the broken limbs, weakened its hold. This provider This sustainer reduced suddenly to a chaotic pile of broken majesty, an undignified demise for this centuries-old tree. Yet in death it still provides, it still sustains. In humble gratitude I gather firewood for winters to come.
