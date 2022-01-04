Winter light, a hike and a poem

Seen from this house on one of the short days of winter, the sun sneaks up over the eastern ridge in the direction of the village of Dummerston at about seven in the morning. It dodges furtively across the southern sky like a pickpocket at a county fair. By half past three in the afternoon it has darted behind the hill to the west, toward South Newfane. And there you have it: a winter day. The sun’s transit, confined to the seven-mile trip between these two Vermont hamlets, is hurried and perfunctory. The winter sun itself has none of the ease or leisure of other seasons, and it has no more warmth than a landlord’s smile. The day is over almost before it has begun.

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO