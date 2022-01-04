ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Winter light, a hike and a poem

North Country Public Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Crews is an editor, writer, poet and outdoor enthusiast. He "got hooked" on hiking in the Adirondacks after climbing a couple of High Peaks ten years ago, and regularly...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Post-Bulletin

Poem: 'Hope'

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WABE

‘PRISM: Winter Lights’ shines in Woodruff Park through January

Through these chilly winter months where daylight seems a scarce resource, a new sparkle now lights up Downtown Atlanta. In an outdoor exhibit curated by the experimental public art company Dashboard and presented by Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, Woodruff Park shines with light installations by national and local artists. “PRISM: Winter Lights,” now in its third year on display, explores themes of imagination, identity, and the artist’s journey through sculptures on the park’s main lawn, which are open for free to the public through Jan. 31. Alice Lovelace, the exhibit’s curator, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes along with contributing artist Fabian Williams to talk about “PRISM” and its dazzling light works.
ATLANTA, GA
MLive

World of Winter returns to Grand Rapids with art and light maze

GRAND RAPIDS - The World of Winter outdoor art event returned Friday featuring a series of outdoor art installations that will be viewable in Grand Rapids until March 6. Some of the pieces include “Submergence,” an outdoor walk-through light and soundscape on the Gillet Bridge by SquidSoup and “Bunnies of Intrude” from Parer Studio, a set of large bunny rabbits in Ah-Nab-Awen Park.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
New England Today

Winter Sun | First Light

Seen from this house on one of the short days of winter, the sun sneaks up over the eastern ridge in the direction of the village of Dummerston at about seven in the morning. It dodges furtively across the southern sky like a pickpocket at a county fair. By half past three in the afternoon it has darted behind the hill to the west, toward South Newfane. And there you have it: a winter day. The sun’s transit, confined to the seven-mile trip between these two Vermont hamlets, is hurried and perfunctory. The winter sun itself has none of the ease or leisure of other seasons, and it has no more warmth than a landlord’s smile. The day is over almost before it has begun.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Crews
Duluth News Tribune

Sam Cook column: Seeking light on a deep winter night

Night came early on the eve of the winter solstice. Not just dusk, but deep black, speckled with stars. The air was cold and thin. Two planets hung low in the southwestern sky: Jupiter above, Venus hugging the horizon. Saturn was somewhere between them, my friend, Bob King, "Astro Bob" of the News Tribune, told me later. I must have mistaken it for a star.
ASTRONOMY
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Nation College Winter Solstice Light the Night

Join us for an event that you will not want to miss - Winter Solstice Light the Night event at Red Lake Nation College!. 1-3 PM - Red Lake Nation College Tours: Prospective students and their families may tour the RLNC campus, meet staff, apply for Spring 2022 classes & WIN PRIZES!
RED LAKE, MN
milwaukeemag.com

Cozy and Stylish Gear for Your Next Winter Hike

THE TEMPS may have dipped below freezing, but there is a way to stay warm and look fashionable when you hit the trails. Start with a moisture-wicking fabric close to the skin, then add layers for extra insulation. Finish the look with accessories that frostbite-proof your hands, feet and neck. And even if it’s chilly, don’t skip the SPF on your face. Time to venture out and enjoy the season’s beauty!
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Light#Poem#Poetry#Early Winter#Gothics
lakecountybloom.com

Two Poems by Joyce Anderson

Moon Madness In a passage of sleep I awoke to dream to merge with the whispered wakening of my mind. I ventured forth into a womb of darkness cloaked in the solace of an echoing heartbeat. Through conjured images of past and present, in shadows of receding time, I seek intangible truth. Guided by spiraling star-armed defenders bearing shields of ethereal light, my hands stretch forth to sense existence . . . abruptly I awake – to find myself in bed tucked gently, embraced by moonlight streaming in, safe at home in a world of my making, not sure I dreamed or lived. Black Oak The tree crashed to earth in a sprawl of crushed and tangled limbs, a towering black oak that had survived countless storms and drought conditions. But over the years, unseen traumas, heavy winds, fatigue of snow, down pours, the broken limbs, weakened its hold. This provider This sustainer reduced suddenly to a chaotic pile of broken majesty, an undignified demise for this centuries-old tree. Yet in death it still provides, it still sustains. In humble gratitude I gather firewood for winters to come.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

How to brighten your home’s lighting through winter and beyond

Whether you live in a temperate zone or the sun sets at 4 p.m. come winter, your home’s indoor lighting plays a vital role in your daily comfort and happiness. Here are some tips for lighting your interior for a bright feeling year-round. Add diverse lighting. The classic solution:...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Times Union

Winter hiking for beginners at Fahnestock State Park

Hiking year-round, even in winter, isn’t impossible. In fact, the solitude of a hiking trail in January and February offers its own kind of restorative perks — but being prepared is key. As an avid winter hiker and runner, there are a few things that I don’t leave...
HOBBIES
North Country Public Radio

The 'Great Animal Orchestra' brings the wild rumpus of nature to art museums

Your imagination does the work at The Great Animal Orchestra – you just sit in a dark room and listen. Currently at the Peabody Essex museum in Salem, Mass., through May 22, the exhibition immerses visitors into soundscapes from remote parts of the planet: seven of them, from the tropics to the tundra. No wildlife footage accompanies this symphony of wild animals. It's audio first, in a visually overstimulating world.
SALEM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hiking
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
daytonatimes.com

How to get organized in 2022

Getting organized and making the most of your home’s storage space can be a daunting task. To help keep clutter at bay and streamline organization throughout the house, consider these tips for revamping your closets and designated storage areas from the experts at ClosetMaid. Determine your goal. Create a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
travelawaits.com

Northern Lights Expected To Put On A Show This Winter And Next In Alaska

People who enjoy watching the northern lights – aurora borealis – have a new reason to celebrate. Scientists say there should be significant aurora borealis activity and brightness this winter. What’s more, the displays may be even more active and brighter next year – and perhaps the next winter as well.
ASTRONOMY
wearegreenbay.com

Candlelit Hike and more Winter activities at Barkhausen in Suamico

(WFRV) – Taking a self-guided candlelit hike is just one of the fun winter activities you can do at Barkausen. Local 5 Live stopped out in Suamico this morning with details on the hike, how to snowshoe for free, and other ways to explore this natural gem in Winter.
SUAMICO, WI
The Ann Arbor News

U.P.’s Porcupine Mountains to host guided snowshoe hikes on winter weekends

ONTONAGON, MICH. -- Snowshoers of all skill levels are invited to join in on a series of snowshoe hikes this winter at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. The remote state park in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula announced this week on its Facebook page that it will be hosting free guided snowshoe hikes from late January through the end of February this year.
ONTONAGON, MI
North Country Public Radio

'One True Loves' stirs a journey to a successful future with a bit of love

While resting during the holidays, I sat down with Elise Bryant's delightful new book full of love, laughter, and glamorous international travel — One True Loves. I had just returned from my own epic adventure to Egypt and it was a joy to prolong re-entry into real life with her story of love found on a European cruise.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sentinel & Enterprise

Parenting Forward: Two poems to help teach kids lessons about light and dark

Christmas falls on one of the darkest nights of the year, but now our neck of the woods will begin to move into the light of longer days. It always fascinated me as a kid to think kids halfway around the world were fast asleep while I played outdoors in all that North American light. To picture it seemed mystery and magic, but there began the science and the laws of nature working hand in glove. I can remember when I was very little attempting to dig a hole to China out in the backyard where an old oak towered. As the hole grew deeper and larger I was an explorer on a mission to discover something worth knowing.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy