2022 Grammys Update: Awards Ceremony ‘Likely’ Will Not Happen

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the 2022 Grammy’s are likely to be postponed. The event is currently scheduled for January 31, 2022.

Due to rising concerns surrounding the omicron variant, the Recording Academy is likely to postpone the 2022 Grammy awards ceremony. Multiple sources tell Billboard that this change is “looking likely.”

The 2022 Grammy’s are currently taking place on January 31, 2022. Its venue is the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staple’s Center, in Los Angeles. If plans change, this will be the second year in a row that the ceremony has been pushed back. In 2021, the Grammy’s were postponed to March 14, after setting the date for January 31, 2021. The academy announced the change on January 5, 2021. So, music fans should be expecting some sort of statement soon.

Who Will Host the 2022 Grammy’s?

Trevor Noah is hosting the 2022 Grammy’s. The Recording Academy is excited to have him a part of the event for the second year in a row. CEO Harvey Mason Jr. talks about Noah in a press release.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” he says. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

George Cheeks, the CEO and Chief Content Officer of CBS is just as excited about Noah’s return.

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s GRAMMYs, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year.”

The 2022 ceremony marks the 64th year that the awards show is happening. The Grammy’s will air on CBS in the United States. You can watch it anywhere via Paramount+ or Hulu TV. Just make sure you have the correct subscription!

This Year’s Nominees

This year’s nominees are impressive to say the least. For the first time ever, The Recording Academy is including 10 nominees in each of the largest categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish follow close behind. Outsider favorites Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, and Lady A are in the running for the Best Country Album category.

Check out the artists and songs in the running here. We are excited to see who takes home the gold.