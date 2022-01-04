ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

2022 Grammys Update: Awards Ceremony ‘Likely’ Will Not Happen

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbeI9_0dcOqD9J00

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the 2022 Grammy’s are likely to be postponed. The event is currently scheduled for January 31, 2022.

Due to rising concerns surrounding the omicron variant, the Recording Academy is likely to postpone the 2022 Grammy awards ceremony. Multiple sources tell Billboard that this change is “looking likely.”

The 2022 Grammy’s are currently taking place on January 31, 2022. Its venue is the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staple’s Center, in Los Angeles. If plans change, this will be the second year in a row that the ceremony has been pushed back. In 2021, the Grammy’s were postponed to March 14, after setting the date for January 31, 2021. The academy announced the change on January 5, 2021. So, music fans should be expecting some sort of statement soon.

Who Will Host the 2022 Grammy’s?

Trevor Noah is hosting the 2022 Grammy’s. The Recording Academy is excited to have him a part of the event for the second year in a row. CEO Harvey Mason Jr. talks about Noah in a press release.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” he says. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

George Cheeks, the CEO and Chief Content Officer of CBS is just as excited about Noah’s return.

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s GRAMMYs, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year.”

The 2022 ceremony marks the 64th year that the awards show is happening. The Grammy’s will air on CBS in the United States. You can watch it anywhere via Paramount+ or Hulu TV. Just make sure you have the correct subscription!

This Year’s Nominees

This year’s nominees are impressive to say the least. For the first time ever, The Recording Academy is including 10 nominees in each of the largest categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish follow close behind. Outsider favorites Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, and Lady A are in the running for the Best Country Album category.

Check out the artists and songs in the running here. We are excited to see who takes home the gold.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Is John Dutton’s Former Flame Returning?

On Friday, a Yellowstone star we haven’t seen this season so far revealed that her character is making a return during Sunday’s brand new episode. Governor Lynelle Perry actress Wendy Moniz shared a still shot from this weekend’s upcoming episode. The photo includes her character talking closely with the show’s patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). It seems to confirm her first appearance to date in Season 4 of the hit Paramount drama. The last we saw Governor Perry was in the final episode of Season 3, “The World Is Purple.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Keith Urban
cruisinmaine.com

Grammy Awards Postponed

The Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Grammy Nominations#The Recording Academy#Recordingacademy#Trevornoah#Cbs#Paramount
Bakersfield Californian

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday weeks before the planned Los Angeles ceremony over what organizers called “too many risks” from the omicron variant, signaling what could be the start of another year of pandemic upheaval for awards season. The attempt at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
blackchronicle.com

Recording Academy Likely To Postpone 2022 Grammy Awards Due To Omicron

The Omicron Variant is making hosting live events much more difficult. So much so the Recording Academy is reportedly considering postponing this year’s Grammy Awards. As spotted on Billboard Magazine the annual show is in danger of being rescheduled. An unidentified source that spoke exclusively to the trade publication says the chances of the affair being postponed is “looking likely.” But the Recording Academy say that no final decisions have been made with regards to possibly rescheduling. This would not be the first time the annual gala had to be shifted. In 2021 they bumped the event from its original date of January 31, 2021 to March 14 of that same year. Senior leader stated that “the deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles” as the main reasoning for the change of plans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wrcbtv.com

Grammy Awards Fast Facts

Here is a look at the Grammy Awards. January 5, 2022 - Organizers announce that the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for January 31, 2022, have been postponed indefinitely due to the current Covid-19 surge. March 14, 2021 - The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards take place at the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

The Late Late Show to Take Brief Hiatus After James Corden Contracts COVID

Another late-night talk show — this time CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden — will go on a short hiatus, following Corden’s positive COVID-19 test result. “I just tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” the host shared in an Instagram post on Thursday. “The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone.” A rep for The Late Late Show confirms to TVLine that repeats will air tonight through Monday, Jan. 17, with plans to resume new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 18....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

357K+
Followers
36K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy