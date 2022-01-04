ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Five Asteroids Will Approach Earth in January Alone

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUVJd_0dcOq5Ak00

We’ve seen a lot of asteroid-related news the past few months and January 2022 is looking to start out strong. NASA recently stated in this month alone we can expect five asteroids to approach Earth.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) recently published the information from their research development lab. Using their Asteroid Watch dashboard, the organization learned the asteroids will come in close proximity to our planet. However, there’s no real risk, as all of them will still be a significant distance away from Earth.

The first asteroid is called 2021 YQ. It is roughly the size of a large commercial airliner or around 200 feet. Its trajectory is slated to come within 1,330,000 miles of Earth tomorrow. The next asteroid, 2021 YX, will also come close to us tomorrow, though it will be about a million miles further away. 2021 YX is about 100 feet wide and has never approached Earth before.

The next asteroid is small in comparison, being the size of a bus at 24-feet wide. 2014 YE15 is the furthest away from the five, being a whopping 4,600,000 miles away. Hot on its heels comes 2020 API and will come the closest at just over 1 million miles on January 7. Luckily, it’s a mere 13 feet wide.

Finally, the last asteroid sees its approach on January 11. 2013 YD48 is 340 feet tall, rivaling famed clock tower Big Ben, and will come within 3,480,000 of Earth.

It should be noted several of these asteroids will either approach Earth again or have come close to us once already. So, if you miss looking out for them this time, you can catch some of them later.

NASA’s New Tool Lets You be an Asteroid-Watcher From Home

Unfortunately, many asteroids that approach us are only visible with powerful telescopes or tools of that nature. Fortunately, NASA created a new asteroid-watching tool that lets you join in the fun from the safety and comfort of your own home.

Called Eyes on Asteroids, the new 3D real-time visualization tool works on both mobile and computers. With it, you can view objects that come close to Earth’s general vicinity and orbit. Users can also view spacecraft and missions associated with the rocks they’re viewing, all with a swipe, click, or tap. NASA states the only requirement to access the tool is an internet connection.

NASA notes we discover thousands of asteroids and dozens of comets every year. Jason Craig, the technical producer of the Visualization Applications and Development team at NASA’s JPL in Southern California, developed the tool. “We wanted Eyes on Asteroids to be as user-friendly as possible while telling the stories about humanity’s exploration of these fascinating objects.”

Comments / 5

Related
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Massive Star Erupts Energy With Force of Billion Suns

Here on Earth, we tend to think of our sun as the most powerful thing in existence. After all, the star gives our planet life. Furthermore, it casts its light on the rest of the solar system. It’s hard to wrap our minds around anything more powerful. However, space is vast and full of stars. Not long ago one far-off star erupted and released as much energy as a billion suns. That, in and of itself is awe-inspiring. The fact that all of that energy erupted in less than a second is just mind-boggling.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Monster Asteroid Will Hurtle Towards Earth’s Atmosphere in New Year

There’s a gigantic asteroid speeding towards the planet. And it’s giving us the whole Don’t Look Up vibe. Now, don’t freak out too much when we tell you this. Said asteroid is the size of a football field and is supposed to get close to Earth, Jan. 11. But there’s no need for a Doomsday Clock. Let’s quantify space close. Normal human close (even with social distancing) isn’t the same as astronomically close. This asteroid is set to pass within 3.48 million miles of our planet. That still makes it an NEO. That’s a near-earth object for you non-space types.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Asteroid#Propulsion#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Jpl#Yq#Yx#Api
earth.com

Asteroid impact sparked two years of darkness

The asteroid impact that wiped out most of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago sparked two years of darkness caused by the soot from raging wildfires that filled the sky and blocked the sun. This phenomenon further contributed to the wave of extinctions that followed. The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) on December 16.
ASTRONOMY
DIY Photography

Tonight is your once in a lifetime opportunity to photograph comet Leonard

If you live in the Northern hemisphere, tonight (December 12th) may be your one and only chance to see and photograph Comet Leonard, in your entire lifetime. Comet C/2021 A1, also known commonly as Comet Leonard after the man who discovered it, will be visible on December 12th 2021. That’s TONIGHT.
ASTRONOMY
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
d1softballnews.com

A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Astronomers Discover One of The Biggest Structures Ever Seen in The Milky Way

Roughly 13.8 billion years ago, our Universe was born in a massive explosion that gave rise to the first subatomic particles and the laws of physics as we know them. About 370,000 years later, hydrogen had formed, the building block of stars, which fuse hydrogen and helium in their interiors to create all the heavier elements. While hydrogen remains the most pervasive element in the Universe, it can be difficult to detect individual clouds of hydrogen gas in the interstellar medium (ISM).
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
Space.com

Why can't we put a space station on the moon?

This article was originally published at The Conversation as part of the Curious Kids series. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insight. A space station on the moon could be very useful. It would provide future space missions with a stopping point between leaving the...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

357K+
Followers
36K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy