City of Aurora

Due to public health precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Aurora Municipal Court has ordered that all of its jury trials scheduled between Jan. 4 and 27 will be postponed.

If you have a jury trial scheduled between Jan. 4 and 27 at the Aurora Municipal Court, do not come to the courthouse in person. The Jury Trial Status Conferences before the trial date remain as currently scheduled and require an appearance by WebEx for rescheduling of the trial date. The WebEx address for the Jury Trial Status Conference is https://auroragov.webex.com/meet/Div06.

If you have received a jury summons or have been rescheduled for jury service at the Aurora Municipal Court with a reporting date of Jan. 4 through 27, you are excused from jury service.

For questions, contact the Aurora Municipal Court at 303.739.6421 (option 1 for Virtual Court or option 4 for Docketing), by text at 720.704.0100 or by email at virtualcourt@auroragov.org. Please note that the court is receiving a high volume of calls; if you must call, have your case number available before you make the call.

All Aurora Municipal Court trials to a judge (bench trials) remain unchanged and all parties must appear in person as currently scheduled.

All other current docket settings remain unchanged.

For additional information, including procedures, WebEx links and the current status of court operations, visit AuroraGov.org/Courts.