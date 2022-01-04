ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Ward Gillis

Watauga Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Ward Gillis, 90, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Life Care Center in Banner Elk. Born August 14, 1931, in Sugar Grove, she was a daughter of the late George and Mabel Vandyke Ward. Other...

Salem News Online

Perry Lodge officers

Officers installed during the 171st Annual Installation of Officers of Perry Lodge 185 on Dec. 8 at the Salem Masonic Temple include: front from left, District Education Officer Jim Hall; Junior Steward Garrett Yoder; Junior Deacon Ryan Barrett; Chaplain Steve Faber; Senior Warden Brian Mint; Tyler Jerry Lyda, Jr.; Senior Deacon Brent Spangler; Past Grand Master Kevin Todd; District Deputy Anthony Boggs; 24th District Pres. Rik Linebaugh; and back from left, Treasurer Jim Forney; Lodge Education Officer Ron Lankford; Installing Marshall Tom Wright; Worshipful Master Dan Lewis; Junior Warden Michael Caldwell; and Installing Master Alonzo Potts. The public ceremony was performed with family and friends present and members thankful for all those who continually show their support to the Perry Lodge throughout the year. (Submitted photo)
SALEM, OH
kmvt

Ward Guiles Bodily, Beryl Virginia

BURLEY—Beryl Virginia Ward Guiles Bodily, age 99, peacefully passed from this world on the evening of Dec. 25, 2021, in Burley, Idaho. She was born in Almo, Idaho, on June 2, 1922, to Asael Edwin and Alice Eames Ward. She was a life-long resident of the state, never leaving the Magic Valley except to serve in the California Anaheim Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and to spend a few winters in St. George, Utah. Beryl was raised in Almo in a large loving family. She married Glen Powers in 1941 and they spent their early married years on a ranch in Sublett. They had one son, Larry, and two daughters, Sandra and Vickie. They eventually settled in Burley. When her marriage ended in divorce, Beryl was fiercely independent and determined to provide for her children. She worked as many as three jobs at one time as a single mother to make ends meet. She found great satisfaction working as the Head Administration and Program Clerk for the Agricultural Conservation Services and retired after 27 years of working there.
BURLEY, ID
Chester County Independent

2021 – Chester County Year in Review

Following is a glimpse of the 2021 Chester County Independent news. The City of Henderson Fire Department recently welcomed Fire Chief Greg Lipford to the helm with the retirement of Fire Chief Glenn Bryan. Other changes to the full-time crew include the promotion to Deputy Chief for Kevin Roeder and the hiring of Captain Kyle Connor. Those continuing in service as officers are Captain Michael Welch and part-timers Lt. Bill Baldy, Lt. David Hughes, Lt. Chaplain Gary Roeder and Safety Officer David Novak.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN

