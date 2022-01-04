Georgia Ward Gillis

BURLEY—Beryl Virginia Ward Guiles Bodily, age 99, peacefully passed from this world on the evening of Dec. 25, 2021, in Burley, Idaho. She was born in Almo, Idaho, on June 2, 1922, to Asael Edwin and Alice Eames Ward. She was a life-long resident of the state, never leaving the Magic Valley except to serve in the California Anaheim Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and to spend a few winters in St. George, Utah. Beryl was raised in Almo in a large loving family. She married Glen Powers in 1941 and they spent their early married years on a ranch in Sublett. They had one son, Larry, and two daughters, Sandra and Vickie. They eventually settled in Burley. When her marriage ended in divorce, Beryl was fiercely independent and determined to provide for her children. She worked as many as three jobs at one time as a single mother to make ends meet. She found great satisfaction working as the Head Administration and Program Clerk for the Agricultural Conservation Services and retired after 27 years of working there.

