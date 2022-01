The Georgia Bulldogs have one more game this season when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide for the national title Monday. It is also the last Georgia game for defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. He is finishing his job with the Bulldogs before fully immersing himself into his responsibilities as Oregon's new head coach. Lanning will inherit a quality football team, one that just missed out winning a third straight Pac-12 title. But, he will put his own spin on things in Eugene, including in the recruiting department. Lanning was asked about what he can take from his experience at Georgia to help build recruiting at Oregon.

EUGENE, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO