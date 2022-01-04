ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

5 tracks producers need to hear by... Daft Punk

By Daniel Griffiths
MusicRadar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest of 2021: We say goodbye in the only way we know how: by selecting five moments of genre-defining brilliance from the men behind the masks. Best of 2021: The surprise departure of Daft Punk from electronic music’s mantle has left fans high and dry. After what some would argue was...

www.musicradar.com

mixmag.net

Daft Punk celebrate 11 years of ‘Tron: Legacy’ soundtrack with vinyl reissue

Daft Punk’s iconic 2010 'Tron: Legacy' score has been vamped up for a second time, 11 years after it first debuted. Originally curated for the Disney-released film of the same name, Daft Punk’s ‘Tron: Legacy’ soundtrack was the only film score from the French duo, one which received high acclaim.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The 10 best acoustic guitarists in the world right now, as decided by you

BEST OF 2021: The Best Acoustic Guitarist pits some of the world’s finest players against each other, representing a list of some of the most astonishing pickers and acoustic innovators from across the globe. This year’s list rounds-up established greats and exciting newcomers from the USA, Russia, UK and,...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Eventide MicroPitch Delay pedal review

The MicroPitch delay will hopefully bring Eventide’s iconic algorithm to new players, and the level of intuitive control and versatility this pedal format offers means it deserves to. Whether you’re looking for the classic sounds it helped shape or to widen your tone, pedalboard or recording horizons, it’s highly recommended.
ELECTRONICS
this song is sick

Rising Producer Daggz Flexes Cosmic Sound Design on Midtempo Bass Track “Progenitor”

Kick-off your new year with the latest fantastical midtempo track from up-and-coming producer Daggz. His new song “Progenitor” aims to enlighten us through an alluring vocal sample and otherworldly bass drops. “Progenitor” isn’t your standard midtempo bass track though. Daggz’s cosmic inspired sound is simultaneously smooth and glitchy;...
MUSIC
Variety

The Smile, Featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, Drop Debut Single

The Smile, a new group with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have released their debut single, “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” The song was produced by longtime Radiohead associate Nigel Godrich and was first aired during the group’s secret show as part of last year’s Glastonbury event, Live at Worthy Farm. The Smile will play three consecutive live shows within a 24-hour period at Magazine London on the 29 and 30 January. Performing to a seated audience in the round, the three shows will also be broadcast in real time via livestream. According...
MUSIC
theyoungfolks.com

From the Record Crate: Daft Punk – “Homework” (1997)

Before Thomas Banglater and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo were robots donning their signature silver and gold helmets and Hedi Slimane designer spacesuits, they were a pair of twentysomethings trying to make it big in the French house scene. The duo made their name by breaking the rules, most apparent in their dedication to upholding the band’s mystique. In a world of musicians desperately trying to craft themselves into pop icons, Daft Punk could be seen wearing a variety of masks to conceal their faces both onstage and in photoshoots. The pair always told stories, whether it was the origin of the fictional band “The Crescendolls” in Interstella 5555 or their very own origin story about how, according to legend, they woke up as robots after a studio explosion in 1999. By experimenting with their public image, they developed a platform for their dance music to leave the past traditions of rock and pop behind.
ROCK MUSIC
EDMTunes

[PREMIERE] Rising French Producer AUGUSTE Releases Melodic Track ‘Together’

We had the pleasure of reviewing French producer AUGUSTE and his first track for 2022. Titled ‘Together‘ we see its release on Hugo Cantarra’s label KIDS Records Foundation, a benefit that provides care for children around the world. This single follows the success of his other melodic techno track ‘Crystal Streams’ under Sirup Music. His supersonic techno cuts and mesmerizing melodies preface his latest track in a tropical tune with African elements.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The Black Dog: "We had all the OB8s and Roland stuff, but we just sampled the hell out of them and created our own libraries, so why have thirty grand’s worth of stuff that we bought off Phil Collins sat in the corner?"

Sheffield’s best-known purveyors of ‘listening techno’, The Black Dog hypnotised the electronic world with seminal ’90s albums such as Bytes and Spanners. With the line-up changing from its initial formation, the last two decades have seen founding member Ken Downie joining forces with Martin and Richard Dust, with the trio treating us to a raft of unnervingly esoteric albums since the release of Silenced in 2005.
ROCK MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Meet Valery Vermeulen, the scientist and producer turning black holes into music

Scientific pursuits have often acted as the inspiration for electronic music, from Kraftwerk’s The Man-Machine through to Bjork’s Biophilia and the techno-futurist aesthetic of acts like Autechre and Aphex Twin. Scientist, researcher, musician and producer Valery Vermeulen is taking this one step further with his multi-album project Mikromedas,...
ASTRONOMY
NME

Bonobo – ‘Fragments’ review: veteran dance don offers a richly rewarding start to the year

There’s a particular sort of music that thrives in months like these, and it’s often Bonobo’s. Now that the festivities have fizzled out and all the big shots – Adele, Ed Sheeran, ABBA – have had their fill, scrappy upstarts are chancing their luck at Number One and thoughtful, meditative music has a chance to shine. Electronic musician Simon Green’s decision to share his seventh album ‘Fragments’ in January – almost five years to the day of his previous, ‘Migration’ – feels pointed; the month’s slower pace encourages you to let an album as richly rewarding as this envelop you completely.
THEATER & DANCE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Spoon Cover David Bowie’s ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’

Indie-rock veterans Spoon have released a cover of David Bowie's "I Can't Give Everything Away," which can be streamed exclusively at Amazon Music. The cover arrives two days before what would have been Bowie's 75th birthday. "I Can't Give Everything Away" originally appeared on the singer's final studio album, Blackstar, which he released on Jan. 8, 2016 — his 69th birthday — two days before his death.
MUSIC
Billboard

ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ Was U.K.’s Best-Selling Vinyl Album of 2021

ABBA’s 2021 comeback was nothing short of a pop music miracle. And it paid off, with a U.K. No. 1 album in Voyage, their first set of new music in four decades. Voyage snares another special honor: it was the best-selling vinyl album in the U.K. for 2021. According...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Learn 6 great guitar chords for indie rock

Best of 2021: Guitar skills: These shapes are fairly standard, but do check out the C – we’re targeting a high G note on the first string to make it more jangly and sit in with the other chords. The same thing happens with the Am7. And this G is a simplified open G. It’s well worth experimenting with different voicings of these shapes – and have a listen to Talk Of The Town by the Pretenders to hear some of these in action.
MUSIC

