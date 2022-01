A home and beauty care services provider in India is suing its own workforce for protesting against policy changes that the company’s mainly female gig workers claim will hurt their income.Urban Company filed a civil lawsuit at a district court in Gurugram in India’s national capital region on Tuesday seeking to put an end to protests that had sparked outside its headquarters that are also in Gurugram.The company, which is valued at $2.8bn (£2.1bn) and is said to be Asia’s largest home services provider, has demanded an injunction to stop the protests, which it said were illegal. It also asked...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 14 DAYS AGO