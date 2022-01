A filing with the SEC has revealed that Apple will hold its annual and virtual shareholder meeting on March 4 -- and has shed some light on CEO Tim Cook's recent compensation. The meeting is slated to kick off at 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday, March 4. Although generally held in the Steve Jobs Theater, the 2022 meeting will be offered virtually in an effort to "provide a safe experience for our shareholders and employees."

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO