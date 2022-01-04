Mesa police: Man with knife fatally shot during encounter

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa have released the name of a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by officers during an encounter at a mobile home community.

The incident occurred Monday evening when police said officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person acted erratically and causing a disturbance and another call reporting shots fired in the same area.

Arriving officers reported encountering a man walking toward them while carrying an 8-inch kitchen knife.

Police said the man aggressively approached the officers after being commanded to drop the knife.

The man was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police on Tuesday identified the man as 26-year-old Caleb Stanford of Mesa.

The incident was the second deadly shooting involving Mesa police on Monday.

Police said a man carrying a metal tool was fatally shot after he ran toward officers during an encounter Monday morning.

That man was identified as 49-year-old James Schild of Mesa.

Police said that encounter followed a homeowner’s report that a person had jumped into the backyard of the caller’s home.