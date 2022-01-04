ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington to reveal new name on Feb. 2; won't be RedWolves

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
Courier News
 2 days ago

Washington’s NFL team announced Tuesday it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2...

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NewsBreak
