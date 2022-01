The Pittsburgh Steelers beat their division rival Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football by a score of 26-14, getting QB Ben Roethlisberger the victory in his likely last game at Heinz Field. The running game looked revitalized in this one as Pittsburgh rushed for 190 yards on the night, the most they have had on the ground in over four seasons. Part of the praise will go to interim OL Coach Chris Morgan who took over duties after Adrian Klemm left for Oregon, implementing more of an inside zone-focused system, utilizing double teams to work to the second level to get RB #22 Najee Harris a chance to attack Cleveland up the middle.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO