'It's Going to Be FIRE!' Washington Football Announces Reveal Date for New Team Name & Logo

By Zach Dimmitt
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 2 days ago

The Washington Football Team (6-10) was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday after a 20-16 loss to the Eagles (9-7) put the team and head coach Ron Rivera in a spot that didn't seem possible a few weeks ago.

A four-game winning streak was followed up by a four-game losing streak, with all four losses coming in the division. It's time to start planning for the offseason, but the most exciting news could be just ahead.

On Tuesday, the WFT announced that it will be unveiling the team's new name and logo on Wednesday, Feb. 2. The announcement came through a video on Twitter titled "Making the Brand: The Finale."

The video uses interviews with fans and former players, with a focus on two former Washington players in particular.

Former quarterback Doug Williams (senior advisor to WFT president Jason Wright) and former cornerback Martin Mayhew (WFT general manager) have continued to make a name for themselves within the organization. In the video, the two spend time together discussing the past, present, and future of the franchise.

"When you look at this organization man, it's all about football," Williams says.

Many fans had speculated (or hoped) that the new name would be the Red Wolves. Wright quickly put this idea to an end.

"We immediately started exploring this as a serious contender," Wright said. "It made it all the way through the ending stages off the process ... we became aware that these names were not viable options due to existing trademarks with other teams."

Washington still has a Week 18 bout with the New York Giants (4-10) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday before a complete shift in focus towards the offseason can begin.

Regardless of the game's outcome, fans will be shifting their focus towards the exciting announcement that's soon to come.

"It's going to be exciting man," Mayhew said. "It's going to be fire."

Gray Say
2d ago

the washington torches...with fire and pitch forks and the capitol in the background, its supported by all republicans lol

U$3R Frm VA
2d ago

i say the fans of that team should not go to anymore games buy gear etc till the real name comes back just thank about all the money they would lose.

