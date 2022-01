Santini will take in the Cotswold Chase later this month before returning to Cheltenham for another Gold Cup tilt, according to new trainer Polly Gundry. The 10-year-old moved to Gundry's yard from Nicky Henderson's Seven Barrows stable last year and made his debut with a decent fourth behind Commodore in a Cheltenham handicap chase last month.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO