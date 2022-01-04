Chobani’s Low Growth Business Is Priced For Hyper Growth

ENPH is currently the market leader in solar inverter technology, with a 15.57% market share in the US in Q3 2021. The market potential is still huge. Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ:ENPH) results in 2021 were impressive. Despite facing COVID-related global supply chain issues, the company posted record results. Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was a record $351.52 million, up 196% year-on-year. The company's leading position, growing industry, geographic diversification, and entry into new markets will help increase financial results in the future. Enphase Energy still has room for growth while already a leader in photovoltaic systems in the United States. Solar PV is likely to be the next-generation preferred energy source. We expect ENPH to continue to improve its profitability by further realizing economies of scale, as the company is still at the very beginning of its journey. Cost management was successful despite the supply chain problems, the gross margin of the ENPH remained at the same level. When the industry challenges are over, profitability will increase significantly. In addition, the company has a significant balance of liquid assets, which is a hidden driver for substantial growth in profitability. However, today, the company is trading near fair market value. We rate shares as a hold.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO