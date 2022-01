This morning I took a long walk with my son Wesley, over an arched footbridge and onto a path that runs alongside the pond where, in the spring, I showed him a family of freshly hatched goslings. Today, the trees were ablaze in fiery reds and oranges and golds, like they were around this time last year, when he was born. We have taken this same walk almost every day since.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO