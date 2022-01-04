9 signs you have unhealed trauma

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Trauma is often the result of an overwhelming amount of stress from a situation that exceeds one’s ability to cope, such as the death of a loved one, the end of a meaningful relationship, or the rejection of a loved one.

Do you pretend that everything is good when it really isn’t?

When you don’t have a positive and healthy way of dealing with your trauma, you end up repressing your negative emotions.

It can be hard to recognize unresolved trauma on the surface, especially within ourselves.

This video shows you 9 big signs you have unhealed trauma.

Please note this is not professional advice, you should seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

Source: Psych2Go