ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The 5 types of PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) you need to know

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJAbZ_0dcOiFd500
Credit: Eric Ward/Unsplash.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a disorder characterized by failure to recover after experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event.

The condition may last months or years, with triggers that can bring back memories of the trauma accompanied by intense emotional and physical reactions.

Depending on the severity of the event, the trauma can range from mild to intense.

Symptoms may include nightmares or flashbacks, avoidance of situations that bring back the trauma, heightened reactivity to stimuli, anxiety or depressed mood.

Treatment includes different types of psychotherapy as well as medications to manage symptoms.

In this video, we are covering the five different types of post-traumatic disorders to help raise awareness on this topic.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

If you care about mental health, please read studies about natural food supplement that could help relieve anxiety, and common habit that could harm your mental health.

Source: Psych2Go

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

8 signs you may have social anxiety

It’s normal to feel nervous in some social situations. For example, going on a date or giving a presentation may cause that feeling of butterflies in your stomach. But in social anxiety disorder, also called social phobia, everyday interactions cause significant anxiety, self-consciousness and embarrassment because you fear being scrutinized or judged negatively by others.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

9 warning signs you may have severe depression

Everyone feels sad or low sometimes, but these feelings usually pass with a little time. Depression (also called a major depressive disorder or clinical depression) is different. It can cause severe symptoms that affect how you feel, think, and handle daily activities, such as sleeping, eating, or working. It is...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Anxiety Disorder
powerofpositivity.com

Psychologists Find Link Between Childhood Trauma and Borderline Personality Disorder

Borderline personality disorder, otherwise known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD), is perhaps the most misunderstood mental illness. Initially, doctors named the disorder because patients exhibiting this condition bordered two different states: neurosis and psychosis. However, many specialists today choose to call it EUPD because it is outdated and controversial. A borderline personality disorder displays continuous instability in moods, self-image, and relationships. Depending on the severity, people who have this disorder may have trouble holding down jobs or maintaining relationships.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

10 signs of bipolar disorder you need to know

Bipolar disorder, also called ‘manic depression’, is a mood disorder defined by periods of intense, heightened emotion called mood episodes. The three types of mood episodes are manic, hypomanic (less severe manic episodes), and depressive. Mania is a psychological condition that causes a person to experience unreasonable euphoria,...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
Psych Centra

What Is Disorganized Schizophrenia?

Not everyone living with schizophrenia experiences it in the same way. It may depend on the subtype, and disorganized schizophrenia is one of them. Schizophrenia is a formal mental health diagnosis. Yet, there’s more than one type of schizophrenia, and this categorization depends on the symptoms you may be living with.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Depression?

Adderall is a common treatment for ADHD and narcolepsy, but it has not been approved to treat depression or other mood disorders. Depression affects millions of people globally. While many may seek treatment in the form of therapy or antidepressant medications, others continue to look for new ways to relieve and manage symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

8 signs someone is secretly depressed

Have you ever heard of the term “smiling depression”, “high-functioning depression” or “hidden depression”?. As these names imply, this is when a clinically depressed person tries to keep the depression a secret from others. They often appear cheerful, successful, and seemingly put-together – leading...
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

7 Mindfulness Methods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Do you ever feel overwhelmed but everything that’s going on around you? Does the stress of daily life impact more than it should? Does it cause you depression and anxiety that you don’t know how to deal with? Mindfulness meditation might help you to reduce those harmful emotions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Common drugs for inflammation, depression, alcoholism may treat COVID-19

Several recent studies have found that common drugs for depression, alcoholism, and inflammation may help treat COVID-19. In a study published in JAMA Network Open, UCSF researchers found that people taking a class of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), particularly fluoxetine, were much less likely to die of COVID-19 than a matched control group.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

7 hidden signs of borderline personality disorder

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a type of personality disorder that affects about 1-3% of the population. People with BPD struggle with self-image, and their behavior and view of others can change quickly as they battle waves of sadness, anger, or anxiety. According to the National Institute of Mental Health,...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Magic mushrooms could treat PTSD and depression with no side effects

Small doses of magic mushrooms could help treat mental health conditions like PTSD, according to a new study.Experts at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London found that small amounts of psilocybin does not have short of long-term negative side effects in healthy people.The authors of the small-scale study, published in The Journal of Psychopharmacology, found that psilocybin can be safely administered in either 10mg or 25mg doses.Researchers believe that this initial trial, which had just 89 participants, could be a first step in proving the safety and feasibility of psilocybin as a treatment for mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
asapland.com

Types of Mental Illness and Their Symptoms

Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Social Phobia, specific phobias are some of them. Symptoms are fear(of something or some situation), tension(feeling on edge) , nervousness. People with these disorders worry excessively about everyday things and they often struggle to keep their minds away from...
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Small prescriptions of magic mushrooms could help treat conditions like PTSD safely

LONDON — Magic mushrooms could become a safe treatment option for people dealing with mental health conditions like PTSD, according to new research. Researchers from King’s College London found small doses of the psychedelic drug psilocybin, a main ingredient in “magic” mushrooms, are not only good at easing disorders that are resistant to medication, but they also have no short or long-term side-effects in healthy people.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy