The 5 types of PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) you need to know

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a disorder characterized by failure to recover after experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event.

The condition may last months or years, with triggers that can bring back memories of the trauma accompanied by intense emotional and physical reactions.

Depending on the severity of the event, the trauma can range from mild to intense.

Symptoms may include nightmares or flashbacks, avoidance of situations that bring back the trauma, heightened reactivity to stimuli, anxiety or depressed mood.

Treatment includes different types of psychotherapy as well as medications to manage symptoms.

In this video, we are covering the five different types of post-traumatic disorders to help raise awareness on this topic.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

