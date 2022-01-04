ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Titans Kickoff Kid presented by Ashley HomeStore

houstontexans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrianna is our Week 18 Kickoff Kid presented...

www.houstontexans.com

fox42kptm.com

Toy and Joy in Omaha gives presents to parents for their kids

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — On Friday, the day before Christmas parents were able to shop last minute for their kids at Toy and Joy at the Open Door Mission. The presents inside the warehouse all came from people and businesses in the community. Thursday was originally set...
OMAHA, NE
wymt.com

Kids at Bowling Green hotel wake up to presents on Christmas Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday morning some kids at a Bowling Green hotel woke up to a huge surprise!. With a devastating tornado ripping through Bowling Green two weeks ago, and an ongoing pandemic. One woman and the management team at TRU by Hilton in Bowling Green wanted to make the kids and their families displaced by the tornado have a somewhat normal Christmas.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
99.9 The Point

The Worst Christmas Presents Grandparents Gave NoCo Kids This Year

Seriously, Grandma and Grandpa. What were you thinking?. It's a time honored tradition, I suppose. You spend the entire year slowly trying to rid your house of the noisiest, most dangerous and/or destructive toys your kids have accumulated and then, bam, it's Christmas again. Here come your parents or your in-laws, again, giving the gift of things you told your children -- or quietly told yourself, anyway -- you would never, ever buy for them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KHQ Right Now

Home for the Holidays Recipes - Morgan Ashley

Morgan and her mom put together a batch of stuffing so good, you'll stuff yourself full of it! (It is not required to have a very good dog as your sous chef for this recipe, but it certainly doesn't hurt.)
RECIPES
#Titans
ourdavie.com

Ashley opens wellness center

The Ashley Wellness Center, operated by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, officially opened its doors to employees of Ashley Furniture Industries (Ashley) and their family members. The clinic is at 123 Ashley Furniture Way, in Advance, on Ashley’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Manufacturing and Distribution Center campus. “This is an exciting...
HEALTH
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
survivornet.com

Illusionist Criss Angel and wife Shaunyl Benson Proudly Anticipate The End of Son Johnny’s Treatment for Relapsed Leukemia: ‘God Continues To Give Our Family Strength Daily’

Illusionist Criss Angel recently celebrated his 54th birthday. But instead of focusing on partying or buying something crazy like he used to, Angel shared that his birthday marked a time to reflect on what brings him the most happiness – his children and loved ones. Angel and his wife,...
CANCER
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Baby Names We Hope to Never Hear Again After 2021

Let’s face it: 2021 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for anyone on the whole planet. But if you had one of these names, you might have had an even worse year than a lot of others. While some of the baby names on the infamous list may be pretty obvious (bye-bye, Delta), there are a few you might be considering for your own child. We’re going to suggest you don’t. Read on for our picks for — sorry — possibly the worst baby names of 2021: Delta: Sorry, Kristen Bell (who gave her daughter this name): Delta may be forever associated...
RELATIONSHIPS
Times Leader

Young Lawyers provide pizza, presents to local kids

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Lawyers of the Young Lawyers Division of the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County recently held a festive holiday pizza party at the Luzerne County Children’s Service Center, where they held a short program and presented gifts to the children. Shown from left are participants:Atty. Thomas Hogan, Atty. Carly Hislop, Atty. Jessica Miraglia (YLD V.P.), Atty. Joanna Bryn Smith, Brittany Quinn (YLD Pres.), Gerard Gaughan (YLD Sec.), Mary Deady, Cathy O’Donnell (Pres.), and John K. Lisman (YLD Treas.).
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
mymodernmet.com

25 Stylish Pieces of Home Decor You Can Only Find at Target

Decorating your home can quickly become an overwhelming task. Doing so makes you ask the big questions, like what style will you go for? Can you mix and match what you already have with some new items? And, while considering all of this, you don’t want to break the bank. That’s where Target comes in. The superstore seemingly has it all—and that includes stylish home decor that will make your space shine (and be kind to your wallet).
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

Baby's Breath Christmas Trees Are All the Rage This Year

We're used to seeing all sorts of Christmas tree themes, and last year it felt like pink trees were everywhere. How could we top that?. Turns out this year's trend is all about incorporating a natural element: baby's breath. Across IG and TikTok, we've seen creative uses of the flower....
LIFESTYLE
WOLF

Kingston kids receive early Christmas presents from Mindset Matters

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — It was an early Christmas for kids in Kingston Friday morning, all thanks to the organization Mindset Matters. Founders of the organization bought dozens of gifts- and set up shop at Church Street Park. Kids and their families lined up to each pick a present on Christmas Eve.
KINGSTON, PA
wamwamfm.com

GSH Employees Provide Christmas Presents for Kids in Need

Good Samaritan employees had a busy December buying gifts for the hospital’s annual Giving Tree. For the Giving Tree, each of the grade schools provided the hospital with information on 20 to 25 children who were in need on Christmas. The parents of the children fill out anonymous information...
CHARITIES
The Kitchn

The Adorable, Easy Houseplant Trick That’s Hiding Right in Your Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even if you live in the middle of a bustling city, the cottagecore decor trend lets you pretend you’re surrounded by rolling green hills in the English countryside. All about the aesthetic of the ideal rural life, the trend starting hitting it big in early 2020 and is still going strong. If you don’t want to transform your pad into a place that was plucked from a BBC special, though, you can still work the look in small ways. Specifically, we’re talking about the brilliant idea of using mugs as planters, as seen in Amanda Montell’s house tour (and the photo below).
GARDENING

