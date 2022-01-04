Giants' Lorenzo Carter: Sack streak continues

Tony Kornheiser of ESPN’s PTI believes Baker Mayfield needs a fresh start. It’s been a highly disappointing season for Mayfield. There’s no way around it. He’s posted career lows in passing yards (3,010) and touchdowns (17), couldn’t stay healthy and failed to lead the Browns to the playoffs.
Are the Giants buying in to Joe Judge’s message? As Thomas says, “I think a lot of our players are buying in - we come in every day regardless of what happens on Sunday, and work to get better and to put a product on the field that we’re proud of.”
The Giants are in QB hell and the season can’t end soon enough. Daniel Jones was the starter for 11 games and for a variety of reasons — injuries to his weapons, poor offensive line play, inconsistent rushing attack and his own inconsistent performance — was a disappointment.
It was a shrug win if ever there was one. The Chicago Bears’ 29-3 blowout of the New York Giants on Sunday registered as their sixth-largest margin of victory in the last 10 years and the fourth-largest of the Matt Nagy era. But against a Mike Glennon-led offense in total disarray? Another too-little, too-late statement against an obviously inferior opponent? To improve to 6-10 heading into ...
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had a night to remember in Monday’s 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers sacked Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield nine times, with four going to Watt, giving him 21.5 sacks on the season. That’s just one behind the single-season record of 22.5, which was set by New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan in 2001.
Smith notched seven tackles (five solo) and one sack during Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Bears. Smith has now handled roughly 70 percent of defensive snaps in back-to-back games with the Giants. The former Cowboys star is scheduled for free agency this offseason, so he will have every incentive to keep up his momentum during Week 18's regular-season finale against Washington.
Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer had some interesting information to share about Eli and Peyton Manning while on The Dan Patrick Show. Breer revealed that Eli and Peyton never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday. In order for that to happen, they need to have sufficient funds.
Looking back at Michael Strahan's single-season sack record. Exactly 20 years ago, Hall of Fame defensive end and Giants legend Michael Strahan set a new NFL record for sacks in a single season with 22.5. But will it last another year?. Strahan broke the previous record of 22.0 sacks set...
A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
There’s no place like home. That’s how Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray must feel inside AT&T Stadium, as the signal-caller is now a perfect 9-0 (8-0 as a starter) when his team plays in the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium. Murray — who was mic’d up in the 25-22...
Former NFL quarterback Charlie Batch offered Caleb Williams a $1 million NIL deal to leave Oklahoma and bypass USC and Georgia to go to his alma mater. If you don’t like the idea of the transfer portal and NIL intersecting to truly create a sense of free agency in college football, then look away.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began the New Year on a generous note, signing the ball New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted during last week's 28-24 win. Future Brady interceptors shouldn't expect the same generosity, though. On the Let's Go! podcast, Brady explained his hesitancy for signing interception...
As of early Tuesday afternoon, wide receiver Antonio Brown officially remained part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization coming off his dramatic and bizarre exit from Sunday's game at the New York Jets that left head coach Bruce Arians telling reporters following the matchup that Brown was "no longer a Buc."
