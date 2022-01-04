ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Lorenzo Carter: Sack streak continues

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Carter tallied six tackles (five solo) and one sack during Sunday's 29-3...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Has 4 Teams In Mind For Baker Mayfield

Tony Kornheiser of ESPN’s PTI believes Baker Mayfield needs a fresh start. It’s been a highly disappointing season for Mayfield. There’s no way around it. He’s posted career lows in passing yards (3,010) and touchdowns (17), couldn’t stay healthy and failed to lead the Browns to the playoffs.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Chicago Tribune

4 moments from the Chicago Bears’ blowout of the New York Giants that could be significant to the future, from Trevis Gipson’s 1st sack to Darnell Mooney’s TD

It was a shrug win if ever there was one. The Chicago Bears’ 29-3 blowout of the New York Giants on Sunday registered as their sixth-largest margin of victory in the last 10 years and the fourth-largest of the Matt Nagy era. But against a Mike Glennon-led offense in total disarray? Another too-little, too-late statement against an obviously inferior opponent? To improve to 6-10 heading into ...
NFL
NJ.com

Steelers’ T.J. Watt has Giants’ Michael Strahan’s sack record within reach and it wouldn’t need an asterisk (UPDATE)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had a night to remember in Monday’s 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers sacked Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield nine times, with four going to Watt, giving him 21.5 sacks on the season. That’s just one behind the single-season record of 22.5, which was set by New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan in 2001.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jaylon Smith: Picks up first sack

Smith notched seven tackles (five solo) and one sack during Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Bears. Smith has now handled roughly 70 percent of defensive snaps in back-to-back games with the Giants. The former Cowboys star is scheduled for free agency this offseason, so he will have every incentive to keep up his momentum during Week 18's regular-season finale against Washington.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Bears#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Manning Family News

Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer had some interesting information to share about Eli and Peyton Manning while on The Dan Patrick Show. Breer revealed that Eli and Peyton never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday. In order for that to happen, they need to have sufficient funds.
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: Looking back at Strahan's sack record

Looking back at Michael Strahan's single-season sack record. Exactly 20 years ago, Hall of Fame defensive end and Giants legend Michael Strahan set a new NFL record for sacks in a single season with 22.5. But will it last another year?. Strahan broke the previous record of 22.0 sacks set...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy