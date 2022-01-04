ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The immigrant birthweight paradox in an urban cohort: Role of immigrant enclaves and ambient air pollution

By MyDzung T. Chu
Cover picture for the articleJournal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Foreign-born Black and Latina women on average have higher birthweight infants than their US-born counterparts, despite generally worse socioeconomic indicators and prenatal care access, i.e., "immigrant birthweight paradox" (IBP). Residence in immigrant enclaves and associated social-cultural and economic benefits may be...

