Berlin looks ahead to 2022

By EMILY LIU
thesunpapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin Borough can expect to see myriad improvements, some new, some continued from last year, in 2022. In an interview with The Sun, Mayor Rick Miller reflected on the economic development in town over the past year. Though officials continue to meet with developers and property owners, the mayor noted how...

Downtown Manhattan looks ahead to 2022

This slideshow requires JavaScript. More alcohol-themed events are to be expected in Downtown Manhattan in the New Year. Downtown Manhattan Executive Director Gina Snyder spoke with KMAN earlier this week regarding big plans coming together for 2022. Snyder says, being that the city commission passed the open container ordinance, they plan to begin hosting more alcohol-friendly events for the community.
MANHATTAN, KS
New infrastructure comes to Voorhees in the year ahead

Lots of new developmental changes are coming to Voorhees in 2022, from economic progress to paved roads and improved infrastructure. . In the area of development, Mayor Michael Mignogna said the recent census counted an increase in the population at around 31,000 residents, which allows for an additional liquor license to be put out to bid.
The Skirmish and other events coming to Haddonfield in 2022

In the new year, Haddonfield residents can again look forward to its traditional Revolutionary War reenactments and to progress on affordable housing at borough hall. Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich will also launch a wellness campaign in the spring that will be a weeklong event to celebrate health and wellness and involve the small-business community, practitioners, authors and speakers to get the message out that prevention is key.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Harrison Township prepares for 2022

Harrison Township has big plans in store for the new year, and Mayor Lou Manzo is up for the challenge. The Orchard View project, at a former orchard off of the township’s Main Street, was approved for an age-restricted community of 190 units. The new senior living area will include boulevard entry onto the Main Street district and with walkable access. The boulevard entry will have an historic home intended for a new restaurant.
Borough announces change for Reorganization Meeting

In an abundance of caution, due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, Mayor Rick Miller and Council of the Borough of Berlin will hold its annual reorganization meeting virtually via Zoom pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40:45A-1, on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. Action will be taken in accordance with...
Berlin residents looking to dispose of Christmas trees in town have options

BERLIN – The town is offering residents the opportunity to dispose of their fresh cut Christmas trees. Trees will be collected curbside during the week of Jan. 17, on or near your collected day. The trees must be at least six feet away from your automated collection cart. You must remove all wrappings, plastic bags from the trees prior to disposal.
BERLIN, CT
Farmington’s mayor Bowman looks ahead to 2022

We asked Farmington Mayor Sara Bowman about what’s ahead in 2022 for three of the city’s biggest projects. Here’s what she had to say:. After purchasing the property on Thomas Street in 2020, city officials in March chose Robertson Brothers Homes to build 59 townhomes on the 3-acre site. A purchase agreement was signed in August, and Bowman understands people now want to see some action.
FARMINGTON, MI
Mayor’s Column

We look forward to 2022 as a year of hope. As we close the challenging year which was 2021, we take one last look back:. The Virtua Voorhees Hospital continues to expand their medical campus. Last year, the 90-ton Proton Therapy machine was delivered. Virtua intends to open a state of the art cancer treatment center this year. This will be the first proton therapy center in South Jersey. The Hospital also opened the new free-standing Birthing Center on the campus. The Center operates as an independent midwifery-led childbirth center for patients with low-risk pregnancies. The “Medical Mile” continues to be an “economic magnet” for the Route 73 corridor, creating even more jobs and significant tax revenue for our community.
BALTIMORE, MD
Berlin school superintendents offer glimpse of what’s ahead

The Berlin Community School District began 2021 with remote learning, though it quickly returned to five days of in person learning after COVID cases died down. Eastern Regional High School navigated a hybrid system on a rotating basis. Berlin Community School. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Berlin Community School District...
New map to give Ontario options

A new map of Ontario reflects an attempt to allow for more flexible zoning, repairs, and the retention of older buildings in our downtown area. This map was a result of the Ontario Village Board’s commitment to downtown redevelopment by using grant money to hire an engineering firm to establish a new type of area within our floodplain.
Mayor Eric Adams Signs Executive Order That Eliminates Unnecessary Violations Impacting Small Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams has signed a new executive order to help small businesses in the city save money by slashing through red tape. Adams said Tuesday the order will help the establishments get back on their feet after the pandemic, by getting rid of unnecessary violations and reducing penalties for first-time offenders, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. He embarked on what he called a new chapter for small businesses, with a new jacket from Pearl River Mart in SoHo, where he signed the order to reform existing business regulations so that city agencies issue fewer fines and penalties to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Council shifts bypass discussion into neutral

A Highway 26 bypass of the city of Sandy is still an option, but the 2022 cost of the project - $240 million - remains unfunded.Sandy City Council is once again discussing a Sandy bypass. On Dec. 13, staff and contractors brought an update on the new Transportation System Plan (TSP) to a council work session, including the Sandy Planning Commission, explaining results of a report on the feasibility of a potential bypass. This updated TSP reevaluates a plan drafted in 2011, which also mentioned the idea of a bypass. Reah Flisakowski of DKS Associates told the...
SANDY, OR
New Vienna Lions Club

The New Vienna Lions Club’s January program featured Cardinal Land Conservancy Executive Director Andy Dickerson (right). He is pictured the New Vienna Lions Club member Richard Hiatt.
NEW VIENNA, OH
Independent Assessment Of Loveland Police Complete, Findings To Be Released Jan. 11

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The independent assessment of the Loveland Police Department ordered by the city in the wake of the Karen Garner arrest is complete. The assessment firm will release their findings to a City Council session next week. A national law enforcement and public safety consulting firm completed the assessment and identified 13 key findings and 42 recommendations for the department. The findings and recommendations cover five main areas, including operational procedures, processes and protocols regarding complaints against the department, community engagement, supervision and leadership, and citizen advice and oversight. (credit: CBS) “The LPD and its officers have historically earned a lot...
LOVELAND, CO
Minneapolis Plow Drivers Accept Latest Offer, Will Not Go On Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Union public works crews in Minneapolis — including snow plow drivers — say that they’ve accepted the latest contract offer from the city and will not go on strike. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 had filed an intent to strike last week after its membership voted down a contract offer from the city. Since then, the union and the city returned to negotiations. On Wednesday, they reached a deal. “This was a challenging negotiation, but it has now come to an end, and our members look forward to continuing to do the work...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Portland mask mandate begins

PORTLAND, Maine — Anyone planning to visit a Portland business soon should be sure to bring a mask. On Wednesday, a mask mandate for the city was enacted after receiving unanimous approval by the Portland City Council. Several businesses have already started to place signs outside, reminding customers that...
PORTLAND, ME
St, Paul, Robbinsdale & Plymouth Declare Snow Emergencies

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some cities around the metro have declared snow emergencies following the snowfall and strong winds that moved in to the area overnight. St. Paul declared a snow emergency Wednesday afternoon. Starting at 9 p.m., crews will plow all Night Routes, meaning that residents should avoid parking on those streets overnight. At 8 a.m. Thursday, all Day Routes will be cleared. In Plymouth, full snow removal began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Parking is prohibited on city streets until they have been plowed curb-to-curb. Robbinsdale has also declared a snow emergency; restrictions will go into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday. No on-street parking is permitted until the roads are plowed. By the time the storm moves out, the metro could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow, while areas to the north could see between 3 and 5 inches. MnDOT is not considering it a big snow event, but roughly 800 snow plows are out working on clearing the streets. A widespread winter weather advisory ended at 3 p.m.  
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Mount Laurel Township and the Mount Laurel Fire District Announce Shared Services Agreement

According to Mount Laurel Township, the township and the Mount Laurel Fire District have announced Shared Services Agreement For EMS chief position. When a vacancy arose in the position of EMS Chief, Mount Laurel Township and the Mount Laurel Fire District decided that it would benefit the residents and taxpayers of the community to enter a shared services agreement where the Fire Chief would perform the role and duties of EMS Chief.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Hermantown Garners Environmental Grant

Hermantown, Minn. – The City of Hermantown was awarded a $50,000 grant by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to close out 2021. The funding comes from the Contamination Cleanup Grant Program, which awarded only eight total grants this cycle. The grant targets a 10-acre parcel of...
HERMANTOWN, MN

