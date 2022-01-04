Berlin looks ahead to 2022

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some cities around the metro have declared snow emergencies following the snowfall and strong winds that moved in to the area overnight. St. Paul declared a snow emergency Wednesday afternoon. Starting at 9 p.m., crews will plow all Night Routes, meaning that residents should avoid parking on those streets overnight. At 8 a.m. Thursday, all Day Routes will be cleared. In Plymouth, full snow removal began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Parking is prohibited on city streets until they have been plowed curb-to-curb. Robbinsdale has also declared a snow emergency; restrictions will go into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday. No on-street parking is permitted until the roads are plowed. By the time the storm moves out, the metro could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow, while areas to the north could see between 3 and 5 inches. MnDOT is not considering it a big snow event, but roughly 800 snow plows are out working on clearing the streets. A widespread winter weather advisory ended at 3 p.m.

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO