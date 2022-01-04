ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly Wraps An Arm Around Megan Fox As They Leave Travis Barker’s Studio — Photos

By Alyssa Norwin
 2 days ago

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed leaving Travis Barker’s studio on Jan. 3, and they indulged in some sweet PDA as he protectively wrapped an arm around her.

Machine Gun Kelly got right to work in the recording studio at the beginning of 2022, and Megan Fox was by his side. The lovebirds were photographed exiting Travis Barker’s studio in Calabasas on Jan. 3 after what appeared to be a late night recording session. MGK wrapped his arm protectively around Megan and she snuggled in close to him as they headed away from the building.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leave the studio. (Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID)

Both stars dressed in all black outfits for the evening, with MGK rocking sweats and Megan in a long coat. The actress also rocked a grey beanie and went makeup-free for the casual night with her man. It’s been nearly two years since Megan and MGK first got together after meeting on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and they look like they’re as in love as ever.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands on a night out. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

As Megan and MGK’s romance has gotten serious throughout the past two years, their kids have been spending time together, too. Megan has three sons with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, as well. In November, the couple took their kids to Greece and they were all photographed on a shopping trip together.

While things are definitely serious between Megan and MGK, her ex, Brian, has also moved on. The actor has been dating Sharna Burgess for more than one year now. In the fall of 2021, they even competed on Dancing with the Stars together, with Sharna serving as Brian’s instructor. Unfortunately, the two didn’t make it very far in the competition, but their relationship was strengthened from the experience. In addition to his three kids with Megan, Brian also has a son, Kassius, with his ex, Vanessa Marcil.

