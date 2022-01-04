Semi Overturns On I-35W Near Hennepin Avenue In Minneapolis, Causing Morning Traffic Delays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials say a Minneapolis nursing home will close due to “significant structural deficiencies” the state cannot legally repair.
The Minnesota Department of Health said the Twin City Gardens Nursing Home is scheduled to close in 60 days, though the exact date may change based on the residents’ timelines for finding new housing.
A Ramsey County judge granted MDH a receivership over the home in October due to “serious health and safety concerns for residents.”
READ MORE: MDH Takes Control Of Minneapolis Nursing Home To Ensure Residents’ Safety
“With a leaking roof, mold and other extensive repairs needed to the building, the best and safest option at this point is to move residents to new homes,” said MDH Health Regulation Division Director Martha Burton Santibáñez.
MDH said the nursing home requires “major alterations,” which the state, as a receiver, is prohibited from performing under state law.
“We try to avoid facility closure during receivership situations, but the condition of the building limited our options,” Burton Santibáñez said.
Residents, their families and staff have been told of the closing, and MDH said it will work to relocate all 28 residents to new homes.
Comments / 1