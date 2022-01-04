Semi Overturns On I-35W Near Hennepin Avenue In Minneapolis, Causing Morning Traffic Delays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi-trailer truck overturned on Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities, causing a traffic backup Tuesday morning.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the overturned semi on the southbound part of the interstate near Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.

The semi was seen blocking several lanes and appeared to be a Fedex truck. Vehicles were detoured around the semi in single file.

As of noon, traffic cameras showed the road clear of the semi and debris.