Chart Of The Day: USD/JPY Technical Charts Signal Pair Headed Higher

By Pinchas Cohen/Investing.com - Investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar-yen pair gained 0.6% on Tuesday, a five day winning streak that has taken it to the 116.00 level, for the first time since Jan. 6, 2017. The US dollar 's strength versus the Japanese yen comes on the heels of rising Treasury yields which followed the expectation of upcoming...

