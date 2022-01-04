ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, MD

BayVanguard Bank Acquires North Arundel Savings Bank

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

EDGEMERE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / BV Financial, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTC PINK:BVFL), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, BayVanguard Bank, a Maryland-chartered stock savings bank, acquired North Arundel Bank, a Maryland-chartered mutual savings bank located in Pasadena, Maryland. In connection with the merger, the Company issued...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

