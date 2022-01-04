Smart Eye Automotive Interior Sensing Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

Michigan Manufacturer Dunamis Clean Energy Partners will showcase their electric vehicle charger the 'Dunamis Charge' on January 5th at OFME VIP Startup Tour. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners (DCEP), https://vimeo.com/622812017, a woman-owned MBE certified, full-service leader in the commercial and industrial cleaning, lighting, and electric vehicle charging industries has announced its participation in the 54th Consumer Electronics Show (CES). DCEP will be exhibiting the Dumanis Charge, the first African-American owned electric vehicle charger as well as their suite of energy-efficient products at the COVESA (formerly GENIVI) Networking & Showcase on Wednesday, January 5th at 5:00 pm PST at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino (3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109). MEDC - OFFICE OF FUTURE MOBILITY & ELECTRIFICATION STARTUP PAVILLION 'Advanced Propulsion/EV Charging' Section, Table #13.
