Smart Eye Automotive Interior Sensing Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

This French automobile was a huge step toward automotive innovation and you could own it!. France has been a hotspot for artistic design and created prosperity for centuries as many great poets, musicians, and artists were born and raised in the land of crepes. So it makes sense that in the 1930s, France was at the front line when it came to designing in a global surge of automotive prowess. That's where this great car comes into play with the full force of the Delahaye family at its helm and over 80 years of age under its belt. This is possibly one of the rarest and most desirable cars to ever come out of France because of its low production numbers and unique design quality, making it the perfect choice for any enthusiast looking to get their hands on a piece of French automotive history.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO