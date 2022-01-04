ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart Eye Automotive Interior Sensing Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE) (OTC PINK:SMTEF) (FRA:SE9) The company's groundbreaking Automotive Interior Sensing solution combines driver monitoring and cabin monitoring to improve road safety and mobility experiences. Smart Eye, the global leader in Human Insight AI, today announced that it...

suasnews.com

bitsensing’s to Participate in CES 2022

Showcasing the Revolutionary 4D Imaging Radar Solution, AIR 4D, to Transform Autonomous Driving. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 28, 2021 – bitsensing announced that it will be attending CES 2022 in Las Vegas, held from January 5th to 8th, 2022. bitsensing will be showcasing its 4D imaging radar solution AIR...
aithority.com

Public to Meet Beomni Humanoid Robot at 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

Beyond Imagination, in conjunction with Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G), will be showcasing its cutting-edge “Beomni” humanoid robot at the January 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. This will be the first time the robot has been shown to the general public. “I’ve been involved and taken ZERO-G flights with Dr....
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
albuquerqueexpress.com

1st African American Woman-Owned Electric Vehicle Charger Manufacturer Announced as Featured Exhibitor at CES 2022

Michigan Manufacturer Dunamis Clean Energy Partners will showcase their electric vehicle charger the 'Dunamis Charge' on January 5th at OFME VIP Startup Tour. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners (DCEP), https://vimeo.com/622812017, a woman-owned MBE certified, full-service leader in the commercial and industrial cleaning, lighting, and electric vehicle charging industries has announced its participation in the 54th Consumer Electronics Show (CES). DCEP will be exhibiting the Dumanis Charge, the first African-American owned electric vehicle charger as well as their suite of energy-efficient products at the COVESA (formerly GENIVI) Networking & Showcase on Wednesday, January 5th at 5:00 pm PST at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino (3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109). MEDC - OFFICE OF FUTURE MOBILITY & ELECTRIFICATION STARTUP PAVILLION 'Advanced Propulsion/EV Charging' Section, Table #13.
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
DRONELIFE

Hydrogen Fuel Cell VTOL: DJ25 Wins CES Innovation Award [VIDEO]

“DJ25 is the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing) commercial drone solution,” says the CES Announcement. South Korean Doosan Mobility have established expertise in hydrogen fuel cell drones: China’s JOUAV has partnered with companies around the world to bring their suite of robust VTOL air frames to the skies. The DJ25 is the integration between the advanced PEMFC (Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell) technology to a VTOL air frame.
suasnews.com

SkyDrive unveils Ultra-compact emission-free flying vehicle at CES 2022

At CES (R) 2022 (Jan. 5-7), SkyDrive — a Tokyo-based aero tech startup — unveiled its ultra-light and compact flying vehicle, Model SD-03, that had completed testing for piloted flight. It is the first time for the company to showcase its full-scale SD-03 in countries other than Japan.
TheSpoon

CES 2022 Preview: Carbon Origins to Wants to Merge Robot Delivery With the Metaverse

If you’re looking to get a fresh start on a new career in 2022, may I suggest a new occupation as a virtual reality robot delivery driver?. Yes, that’s a job – or at least a new gig – being offered by a startup out of Minneapolis called Carbon Origins. The company, which is building a refrigerated sidewalk delivery robot by the name of Skippy, is looking to assemble a roster of remote robot pilots who will utilize virtual reality technology to pilot Skippy around to businesses and consumer homes.
Motorious

1935 Delahaye 135M Is An Innovative Piece Of French Automotive History

This French automobile was a huge step toward automotive innovation and you could own it!. France has been a hotspot for artistic design and created prosperity for centuries as many great poets, musicians, and artists were born and raised in the land of crepes. So it makes sense that in the 1930s, France was at the front line when it came to designing in a global surge of automotive prowess. That's where this great car comes into play with the full force of the Delahaye family at its helm and over 80 years of age under its belt. This is possibly one of the rarest and most desirable cars to ever come out of France because of its low production numbers and unique design quality, making it the perfect choice for any enthusiast looking to get their hands on a piece of French automotive history.
AutoExpress

BMW reveals colour changing paint and new infotainment tech at CES

At the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show BMW is showcasing new technologies that could trickle down to its future models. These include a rear-seat theatre set-up with a 31-inch 8K display, colour changing ‘E Ink’ exterior paint and new features that will be added to the latest iteration of the brand’s iDrive infotainment system.
The Daily Planet

SOL up for Innovation Award

Since 2011, local company SOL Paddle Boards has been constantly evolving and creating new technology, including the recently released GalaXy Stringer System makes for a more rigid board that’s also easier to control. The system has been nominated for an Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award this year, the company’s first-ever nomination.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Year-ender 2021: Innovative gadgets that brought a sense of novelty this year

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Technology is a term that can be simply defined as methods, systems, and devices that are a result of scientific knowledge being put to use for practical daily purposes. In 2021, despite various challenges, varying from supply chain uncertainties to logistic issues, the world...
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Interior Material Market Thorough Study and Structures and Gross Margin | BASF SE, Learoration, GST AutoLeather

Global Automotive Interior Material Market study with an in-depth overview, describing the Product / Industry Scope and develops market outlook and status to 2031. The Automotive Interior Material market Study is segmented by key regions which are expediting the marketization. Also include several industries customer’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers, and detailed analysis of key players.
pymnts.com

In-Car Voice Makes Itself Heard as CES Opens to Media

Before CES even opened to the industry, in-car voice technology was making itself heard. On Monday (Jan. 3), the first of two media days preceding the opening of the show, connected mobility supplier Cerence received an award for its in-car voice assistant, Mercedes-Benz released details about two voice technologies featured on its new prototype electric car and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) projected that auto tech will grow 7% in 2022.
