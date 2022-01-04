Full Road Closure On West Azeele St Between South Lois Ave And South Clark Ave

TAMPA, FL. – Beginning at 9 am today, West Azeele Street between South Lois Avenue and South Clark Avenue will be closed while the Tampa Water Department conducts maintenance on the water distribution system.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow. Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area. Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 4pm, Thursday, January 6.

Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions. The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

