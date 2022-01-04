ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vaco and MorganFranklin Consulting Reveal Top 5 Business Insights for 2022 in Inaugural Trends in Transformation Survey

albuquerqueexpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN and WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Vaco, a global talent solutions firm, and MorganFranklin Consulting, a management advisory firm that helps businesses address transformational finance, technology, and business objectives, have revealed the top business trends for 2022 based on insight from business leaders nationwide coming...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
insurancebusinessmag.com

Mosaic Insurance introduces head of global financial institutions

Specialty insurer Mosaic Insurance has announced the appointment of Tom Dilley (pictured) as its new senior-vice president (SVP), head of financial institutions. He will be based in London and tasked with leading the company’s global financial institutions (FI) division, taking over from Chris Brown who will be focusing on heading the insurer’s syndicated capital program.
BUSINESS
WWD

IBrands Global Acquires Pam & Gela, Spells Out Strategy

Click here to read the full article. IBrands Global has wrapped up its acquisition of the elevated casualwear label Pam & Gela and is planning to ramp up e-commerce. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and IBrands Global’s chief executive officer Remy Garson declined to share that information in an interview.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisInside Elon Musk's New Tunnel in California Created in 2014 by Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, Pam & Gela arrived on the scene with built-in name recognition with many shoppers....
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
State
Washington State
City
Nashville, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
Sourcing Journal

Pottery Barn Details Sustainability Goals and Growth

Last January, Pottery Barn announced its intent to plant three million trees by the end of 2023. Now a year later, the company said it has reached nearly half that goal, planting more than 1.4 million trees across the United States and around the globe in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. According to Pottery Barn president Marta Benson, the initiative is just one part of the company’s larger goals of increasing sustainability and circularity. “One hundred percent of our outdoor wood collections are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified and, by the end of this year, 50 percent of the wood used...
LOS ANGELES, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Exxe Group Launches New Entertainment-Centric Digital Footprint in Metaverse Initiative

New entertainment-focused digital footprint represents popular interactive activities in the Metaverse. Exxe introducing interactive digital multimedia event spaces for music, fashion, film, and education. Exxe showcasing virtual fashion events along with producing fashion editorials and celebrity press, NFTs. Exxe leverages its physical media experience, partnerships, digital communities with its Metaverse...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Media Statement from Patrick Orlando, CEO of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Editors-Reporters please note:. Patrick Orlando, CEO of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp., has issued the following statement in response to media interest in the January 7, 2022, special shareholders' meeting of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. and the stockholder vote on the company's proposal to amend its charter (the 'Extension Amendment') to extend the date by which the Company has to complete a business combination from January 7, 2022 to July 7, 2022 (the 'Extension').
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Change Management#Vaco#Morganfranklin Consulting#North American
albuquerqueexpress.com

AGAPE ATP CORPORATION Announce Expansion of Personalised Wellness Solution Business

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / AGAPE ATP CORPORATION (OTC PINK:AATP) is pleased to announce that it recently established a new business portfolio as an initiative to enter into the Traditional & Complementary Medicine and Personalized Nutrition Medicine Market. AGAPE ATP CORPORATION, an emerging growth wellness...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

BuzzFeed Names Complex’s Christian Baesler as COO

BuzzFeed has tapped Christian Baesler, the CEO of Complex Networks, to become the newly public company’s chief operating officer. Baesler, based in New York, will still remain CEO of Complex Networks as he joins BuzzFeed’s executive team, reporting up to BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. Prior to leading Complex, Baesler spent a decade at Bauer Media Group, rising in the ranks to oversee the company’s digital business in the U.S. and U.K. “I’m thrilled to bring Christian’s strong track record of leadership and results to our whole business and to my leadership team at such a pivotal and exciting time for the company,” Peretti...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

The best organic marketing strategies for small business

You’re ready to market your small business, and you have several strategies available to you. Will you market yourself through Facebook or Twitter, pay for ads on Google Search, invest in great website content, or start to build out your email list?. When you’re developing your marketing strategy and...
SMALL BUSINESS
@growwithco

5 Types of Organizational Structures for Small Business

From functional reporting to flat decision-making, these five types of organizational structures offer unique advantages. Organizational (org) structures help companies stay organized, improve communication and collaborate productively. Choosing the best org structure for your business starts by defining how you want your business to operate and considering the different org models that enable that vision.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Cheddar News

What Emerald X $120M Acquisition of MJBizDaily Means for Future of Cannabis Industry

Events and media company Emerald X has acquired Colorado-based news company Marijuana Business Daily for $120 million, which includes the live business conference, MJBizCon. David Doft, chief financial officer at Emerald X, and Chris Walsh, CEO at MJBizDaily, joined Cheddar to talk about the deal and what it means for the growth of the legal cannabis industry. As cannabis becomes more mainstream, Walsh noted that part of the industry's growth will come from major corporations that now "feel more comfortable" conducting business with the industry.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

4 Companies Ringing in New Year with New CEOs

As 2022 continues to get underway, several biopharma companies have adjusted their leadership teams to include new chief executive officers who are expected to guide the companies and their programs into the future. BioSpace rounds up some of the recent CEO announcements. Blueprint Medicines – Kate Haviland, chief operating officer...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

1st African American Woman-Owned Electric Vehicle Charger Manufacturer Announced as Featured Exhibitor at CES 2022

Michigan Manufacturer Dunamis Clean Energy Partners will showcase their electric vehicle charger the 'Dunamis Charge' on January 5th at OFME VIP Startup Tour. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners (DCEP), https://vimeo.com/622812017, a woman-owned MBE certified, full-service leader in the commercial and industrial cleaning, lighting, and electric vehicle charging industries has announced its participation in the 54th Consumer Electronics Show (CES). DCEP will be exhibiting the Dumanis Charge, the first African-American owned electric vehicle charger as well as their suite of energy-efficient products at the COVESA (formerly GENIVI) Networking & Showcase on Wednesday, January 5th at 5:00 pm PST at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino (3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109). MEDC - OFFICE OF FUTURE MOBILITY & ELECTRIFICATION STARTUP PAVILLION 'Advanced Propulsion/EV Charging' Section, Table #13.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Beyond the Business Pitch - Plan, Build Relationships and Deliver Succinctly

This year’s virtual J.P. Morgan Week is spurring companies to expand meeting slots throughout the month and conduct more relaxed, productive encounters, even while biotech executives bemoan the lack of chance encounters at networking events, coffee lines and elevators. Epidarex Capital is representative of investors in that, “We are...
ECONOMY
TIME

One Lesson From the Theranos Scandal: We Need Age Diversity on Corporate Boards

A few months after I graduated from Stanford’s business school in 2013, Theranos was generating buzz on campus—and not all of it was good. One evening, I found myself in a dinner party conversation with a group of some of the university’s brightest scientific minds. When talk landed on the still mostly-unknown medical technology startup that had raised nearly $100 million in venture capital since getting its start on campus a decade earlier , this group of grad students and postdocs—from fields such as bioengineering and microbiology—were roasting the company, despite its apparent success.
NFL
The Associated Press

Orange Invests in the ‘Move Capital I’ Venture Capital Fund to Support European B2B Technology Companies

Orange, via its holding company Orange Digital Investment, is investing in the ‘Move Capital I’ fund, a Kepler Cheuvreux Invest “Tech Growth” fund that supports future B2B champions of European tech. Move Capital is active in the fields of digital technology: IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud and Industry 4.0.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

How A Seasoned Black Entrepreneur Is Helping Launch Black-Owned Business In the Lucrative Beauty Space

A seasoned entrepreneur, Germaine Bolds-Leftridge has become a strong accomplice to diverse business owners in the hair and beauty market. According to Forbes, she runs GBL Sales, a Maryland-based firm that offers sales and marketing services to niche ethnic beauty brands. She is helping those businesses trying hard to gain business from larger companies that are perhaps competitors.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts.com

5 Digital Developments Transforming Food Commerce

In 2021, restaurants and grocery stores took the digital developments that had gotten underway the previous year to the next level, increasingly bringing the food commerce experience into the eCommerce sphere. Now, with coronavirus case numbers at an all-time high, these businesses have an opportunity to do what they did in the early months of 2020, leveraging stay-at-home trends to accelerate consumer adoption and drive long-term habit changes.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy