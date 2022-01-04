ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Prospect, IL

David Motorga junior tennis player earns 147 playing Boys’ 16 singles by November

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMount Prospect tennis player David Motorga won 147 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by November. They finished November...

northcooknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
North Cook News

How did Hadi Dossani from Hoffman Estates place in Boys’ 14 USTA standings in the week ending Jan. 1?

Hoffman Estates tennis player Hadi Dossani is ranked 639th in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Jan. 1. They had 899 total points, split between 826 single points and 487 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Prospect, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Mount Prospect, IL
Sports
North Cook News

Brandon Casey Fenner junior tennis player earns 52 in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Wilmette tennis player Brandon Casey Fenner is ranked 6,282nd in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 52 total points, split between 52 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
WILMETTE, IL
North Cook News

Park Ridge tennis player Oliver Kubicki ranks in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Park Ridge tennis player Oliver Kubicki is ranked 4,975th in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 82 total points, split between 82 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
PARK RIDGE, IL
North Cook News

Meris Goldfarb ranks 7,074th in Boys’ 16 bracket in week ending Dec. 18

Evanston tennis player Meris Goldfarb is ranked 7,074th in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 54 total points, split between 54 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Minnesota

Whitecaps’ Weekend Games Postponed Due To COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Whitecaps’ weekend games have been postponed due to COVID-19. The Premier Hockey Federation announced the team’s games on Saturday and Sunday against the Toronto Six will be rescheduled for a future date. The leagues said the postponements were “due to COVID-19 protocols affecting” the Whitecaps. Minnesota’s professional women’s hockey team is 1-6-1 this year, with their sole win coming back in November. This is the second series postponement for them this season. In December, two games against the Buffalo Beauts were rescheduled to early February. Last season, the Whitecaps made it to the league championship, but fell to the Boston Pride, 4-3.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Tennis#Tennis Player#New York Tennis Magazine#Junior Boys#Pointstotal

Comments / 0

Community Policy