UConn will get a double-shot of Butler in a couple of weeks. The Huskies’ home game with Butler, which was originally scheduled on Jan. 1 but canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn’s program, will now be played on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the XL Center in Hartford at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by FS1.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO