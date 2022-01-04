ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbrook, IL

David Wang ranks 850th in Boys' 14 doubles bracket by week ending Oct. 16

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthbrook tennis player David Wang won 427 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week...

northcooknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
North Cook News

How did Hadi Dossani from Hoffman Estates place in Boys’ 14 USTA standings in the week ending Jan. 1?

Hoffman Estates tennis player Hadi Dossani is ranked 639th in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Jan. 1. They had 899 total points, split between 826 single points and 487 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
North Cook News

Brandon Casey Fenner junior tennis player earns 52 in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Wilmette tennis player Brandon Casey Fenner is ranked 6,282nd in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 52 total points, split between 52 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
WILMETTE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Northbrook, IL
Sports
City
Northbrook, IL
North Cook News

How did Vincent Terekhin from Prospect Heights place in Boys’ 16 USTA standings in the week ending Dec. 25?

Prospect Heights tennis player Vincent Terekhin is ranked 7,602nd in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 47 total points, split between 47 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Minnesota

Whitecaps’ Weekend Games Postponed Due To COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Whitecaps’ weekend games have been postponed due to COVID-19. The Premier Hockey Federation announced the team’s games on Saturday and Sunday against the Toronto Six will be rescheduled for a future date. The leagues said the postponements were “due to COVID-19 protocols affecting” the Whitecaps. Minnesota’s professional women’s hockey team is 1-6-1 this year, with their sole win coming back in November. This is the second series postponement for them this season. In December, two games against the Buffalo Beauts were rescheduled to early February. Last season, the Whitecaps made it to the league championship, but fell to the Boston Pride, 4-3.
NHL
North Cook News

34 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60018 during Q1

At least 34 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60018 during the first quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy