ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Barrington, IL

James Gong junior tennis player earns 168 in Boys’ 14 bracket in week ending Dec. 18

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Barrington tennis player James Gong is ranked 3,408th in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 168 total...

northcooknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
North Cook News

How did Hadi Dossani from Hoffman Estates place in Boys’ 14 USTA standings in the week ending Jan. 1?

Hoffman Estates tennis player Hadi Dossani is ranked 639th in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Jan. 1. They had 899 total points, split between 826 single points and 487 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
North Cook News

Meris Goldfarb ranks 7,074th in Boys’ 16 bracket in week ending Dec. 18

Evanston tennis player Meris Goldfarb is ranked 7,074th in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 54 total points, split between 54 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Minnesota

Whitecaps’ Weekend Games Postponed Due To COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Whitecaps’ weekend games have been postponed due to COVID-19. The Premier Hockey Federation announced the team’s games on Saturday and Sunday against the Toronto Six will be rescheduled for a future date. The leagues said the postponements were “due to COVID-19 protocols affecting” the Whitecaps. Minnesota’s professional women’s hockey team is 1-6-1 this year, with their sole win coming back in November. This is the second series postponement for them this season. In December, two games against the Buffalo Beauts were rescheduled to early February. Last season, the Whitecaps made it to the league championship, but fell to the Boston Pride, 4-3.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Barrington, IL
Sports
State
New York State
City
South Barrington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Barrington, IL
KTSM

NCAA updates COVID-19 guidelines for winter sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The NCAA updated its recommended pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow the latest federal guidelines on Thursday and also issued a statement to address the scheduling chaos that has hit college basketball for a second consecutive season. Anyone will be considered fully vaccinated within two months of receiving […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Shawnee News-Star

Bethel boys, girls nab first-round wins

STROUD – John Gordon tossed in 17 points and Bray Bussell added 12 Thursday as the Bethel Wildcats knocked off the Seminole Chieftains 52-41 in the first round of the Stroud Route 66 Tournament. Bethel, 6-2 and ranked 16th in Class 3A, managed to knock down 16-of-21 free throws in the contest which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy