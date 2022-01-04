ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrienne Warren Is In Season

By Kovie Biakolo
Essence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Tony Award–winning actress takes on the role of another Black-woman icon, she embodies the spirit of her character inside and out. In Adrienne Warren’s portrayal of Mamie Till-Mobley in Women of the Movement—ABC’s masterful limited series that tells the story of the mother of Emmett Till and her ascent...

The Independent

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Adrienne Warren, Broadway baby

Adrienne Warren had studiously avoided ever touching a Tony Award her entire stage career. Her motto was that she'd only hold one if she deserved to. On Sept 26, 2021, she finally held one. She deserved it. Warren won the best leading actress Tony for being a one-woman fireball of...
CELEBRITIES
New Pittsburgh Courier

Adrienne Warren gracefully tells story of Mamie Till-Mobley in “Women of the Movement”

Executive produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith, ABC’s “Women of the Movement” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till. The six-episode series debuts Jan 2022 and will follow Mamie Till Mobley’s journey after her son is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Mamie Till-Mobley devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till. The series was inspired by the book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement” by Devery S. Anderson. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: A Mother’s Grief Turns Into Activism in ‘Women of the Movement’

Hell hath no fury like a mother grieving an unjustly slain son, and few had the lasting social impact of Mamie Till-Mobley. Airing over three Thursdays (continuing January 13 and 20), Women of the Movement is primarily Mamie’s story, about a woman who helped ignite the Civil Rights Movement after her sorrow hardens into a grim resolve to not let her murdered 14-year-old boy be forgotten.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopWired

Nia Long Signs On To ABC’s Mamie Till-Mobley Docuseries

Nia Long has signed on to the limited documentary series "Let The World See", which will have her reading excerpts from the memoir of Mamie Till-Mobley as the show documents her life and the events leading up to her decision to show the world how her son, Emmett Till was brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955.
CELEBRITIES
miamitimesonline.com

ABC series takes on the story of Emmett Till

A new anthology series, executive produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith, is premiering Thur., Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on the ABC television network with its first season narrating the life and death of 14-year-old Emmett Till. Titled “Women of the Movement,” the limited series is a historical drama on...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

How the Costumes of ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ Represent Joy and Tragedy

Women of the Movement costume designer Justine Seymour tells Mamie Till-Mobley’s gut-wrenching story through the evolution of colors. Over the course of the six-episode limited series, which premieres Jan. 6 on ABC, Till-Mobley’s wardrobe cycles through a variety of palettes — bright and vibrant at the start, followed by dark shades of mourning as the story unfolds. Women of the Movement follows Till-Mobley (played by Adrienne Warren) in her pursuit of justice for her son, Emmett Till, who was viciously murdered at age 14 in 1955 in the Jim Crow South. Till-Mobley is remembered for her courageous decision to hold an open-casket...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’: TV Review

ABC’s Women of the Movement begins with sobbing. That this six-part series — which uses the murder of Emmett Till to launch an anthology reconfiguring the narratives of the civil rights movement around its female participants — starts with tears isn’t surprising. But series creator Marissa Jo Cerar (The Handmaid’s Tale) doesn’t want to wallow in misery. Though there will be plenty of time over these six hours for viewers to be shocked and horrified, there are also moments of inspiration. Cerar opens with Mamie Till (Adrienne Warren) experiencing the pain of childbirth, then being told that her baby may have impairments...
TV SERIES
Variety

ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ Takes on the Emmett Till Case, and a Black Mother’s Grief That Remains Too Familiar: TV Review

The further history gets from us, the easier it becomes to dismiss it as some far-flung past when, in fact, it remains all too relevant to our present. “Women of the Movement,” premiering Jan. 6 on ABC, directly aims to rectify that, putting a sharp focus on a story that, for too many, keeps fading into distant memory. Developed as an anthology series to highlight a different piece of American history every season, “Women of the Movement” first follows Mamie Till-Mobley, whose 14 year-old son Emmett became a national flashpoint upon his brutal murder in 1955. After his death, Till-Mobley...
TV SERIES
In Style

Angela Bassett Is Still Burning It Down

The actress and producer has blazed a legendary trail. And she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Of course when Angela Bassett logs on to our Zoom call, she is wearing a glorious headwrap and the sun is framing her perfectly. Should we expect anything less? As an actor who has portrayed some of the most righteous and regal icons of our time — Rosa Parks, Betty Shabazz, Tina Turner, and, fictionally speaking, Ramonda, the Queen of Wakanda, in Black Panther — Bassett is a cinema legend. Her propensity for taking on these roles is a reflection of her commitment to breaking down barriers. "Thirty and 40 years ago when I started out, Black characters were weighted too heavily in the negative," says Bassett. "I was always mindful of those images. What are you saying about me and who I represent as a woman of color? There's complexity to us. There's beauty to us. There's strength to us. There's compassion to us. There are so many wonderful things."
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Young Stars Atticus Ware And Avery Sell Reflect On Starting Broadway Careers Young, Navigating Pandemic Challenges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Child actors on Broadway are living their dreams through tough times for the industry. They have big responsibilities as COVID-19 complicates their schooling, their jobs, and even their home lives. But as CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Thursday, they’re loving life. Two young actors, 14-year-old Atticus Ware and 12-year-old Avery Sell, know how to bring it, big time. Ware is a North Carolina native who calls Weehawken, New Jersey home. He told Carlin he longed to perform as far back as he can remember. “So I got started with tap dancing when I was about 4 years old,” Ware said. “My...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES

