Exercise is an important part of healthy living for everyone. For people with Parkinson’s disease (PD), exercise is more than healthy — it is a vital component to maintaining balance, mobility and activities of daily living. Exercise and physical activity can improve many PD symptoms. The Parkinson’s Outcomes Project, an ongoing research project funded by the Parkinson’s Foundation, shows that people with PD who start exercising earlier and a minimum of two and a half hours a week, experience a slowed decline in quality of life compared to those who start later. Establishing early exercise habits is essential to overall disease management.

