Meme Stock Movers for 1/4: Meta Materials, Paysafe, Tesla, Upstart

By Paul Ausick
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbwOX_0dcOeZbr00 All three major U.S. stock indexes posted solid gains on Monday, the first trading day of 2022. The Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 both closed at all-time highs, and the Nasdaq added 1.2%. Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a market cap of $3 trillion , while Amazon and the small-cap stocks may have enjoyed some buying interest due to a so-called January effect that often sees stocks that have gotten knocked down post gains now that end-of-the-year selling is over.

Crude oil traded up about 0.5% at around $76.50, while Bitcoin was up about 1% at $46,500. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up nearly four basis points to around 1.67%, while the yield on the two-year note was up about two basis points to 0.79%. The 10-year/two-year spread widened to about 0.87. All three major indexes were indicating a higher open on Tuesday.

The stock that consistently draws the most chatter on social media, Tesla Inc. ( NASDAQ: TSLA ), added $13.5% to its share price on Monday following its Sunday report on fourth-quarter deliveries. The stock traded up by less than 1% in Tuesday's premarket session at $1,205.23, not far from its all-time high. Wedbush analyst and Tesla bull Dan Ives called the company's report a "trophy-case quarter" and a "jaw-dropper" illustrating the "massive momentum of the green tidal wave going into 2022." Lucid, Nio and Canoo all added more than 5% to their share prices Monday as the tidal wave washed over most electric vehicle stocks.

Monday's top gainer was Meta Materials Inc. ( NASDAQ: MMAT ), which added about 15% on no specific news. There appears to be a wide-ranging discussion of over-the-counter traded preferred shares Series A (MMTLP) and an expected dividend that many have been led to believe will be paid in the first quarter of 2022. It is complicated. Those who are really curious can check out Reddit's r/MMTLP group.

Four activist investors have increased their stakes in Paysafe Ltd. ( NYSE: PSFE ). According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, CVC Capital Partners IV has taken a stake of 21.6% in the company, Blackstone Holdings III has disclosed ownership of 17.1%, Cannae Holdings has disclosed a stake of 8.89%, and William P. Foley has disclosed an ownership stake of 3.36%. The stock added about 3.6% on Monday and traded up more than another 3% in Tuesday's premarket session.

Shares of AI fintech lender Upstart Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ: UPST ) dropped more than 4% on Monday to add to a 26% decline racked up in December. Upstart offered some unwelcome fourth-quarter guidance in November, which has been compounded by worries that the economy is going to slow down and people will not be quite so willing to borrow and spend. The shares traded up by less than 1% in Tuesday's premarket.

ALSO READ: 5 Sizzling ‘Strong Buy’ Analyst Biotechnology Picks for 2022

Fortune

Crypto crash: Here’s how much $1,000 invested at the peak is worth today

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Cryptocurrencies continued to slide Thursday following aggressive comments in the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, which caused widespread concern among investors. Bitcoin was down...
Motley Fool

Tesla Briefly Led the Nasdaq to New Heights. Here's Why It Didn't Last

Growth could slow as the Fed pulls back purchasing Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. New factories and what's expected to be another record year are good long-term signs for Tesla. Tesla is getting ready for its next leg of production growth, and the market is a leading indicator. On Monday,...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Already one of the largest medical device companies in the world, Medtronic will remain a leader in this area for many years to come. Airbnb did struggle at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the company's post-pandemic prospects look great. Companies that can deliver market-beating returns typically have several...
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.56% to $332.46 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $51.87 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.15% to $1,064.70 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $178.79 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 2.01% to $48.13 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.56 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
Axios

Meme stock traders' next chapter

If 2021 was the big year for the swarm of at-home traders banding together, 2022 will be the big test for whether they stick around or abandon ship. Why it matters: The wildest trading phenomenon in recent memory ushered in big changes that have — so far — had a lasting impact.
