Congress & Courts

Rep. Jamie Raskin On Surviving A Double Blow of Tragedy and Finding the Strength to Lead

By Nathan Heller
 5 days ago
In the history of workweeks that start badly, few can compete with the one Representative Jamie Raskin began on January 6, 2021, his first full morning back in the Capitol since discovering the corpse of his son six days before. Raskin, a Democrat who represents Maryland’s Eighth District, was entering his...

Washington City Paper

City Lights: Congressman Jamie Raskin on the Unthinkable

Rep. Jamie Raskin on Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy at Politics and Prose. 2021 was an incredibly hard year for Congressman Jamie Raskin. On December 31, 2020, Raskin’s only son died by suicide, after a battle with depression. Just a week later, on Jan. 6, Raskin went back to work representing Maryland’s 8th congressional district in the House of Representatives to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. But before it could be put to a vote, Raskin was met with the unthinkable—a violent Capitol insurrection instigated by (then) President Donald Trump. In his new memoir Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Raskin chronicles his (and the country’s) rough beginning of 2021 and how he had to overcome his personal grief and trauma to coordinate Trump’s impeachment trial to hold the former president accountable for inciting political violence. Raskin provides an intimate account of what it was like to prosecute Trump, the ongoing struggle for maintaining American democracy, and reflects on those 45 days at the beginning of the year that permanently changed his life. On Jan. 7—one year after the insurrection—Raskin will join Politics and Prose to discuss his book, his experiences, and answer any questions audience members may have. Although the event is now virtual due to the latest COVID-19 surge, attendees can still purchase a copy of Unthinkable, signed by Raskin, to be picked up at a later date. Rep. Jamie Raskin’s talk starts at 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, virtually. Registration is required. politics-prose.com. Free–$36.99, donations encouraged.
NPR

After his son's suicide and the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jamie Raskin is not giving up

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. When I watched my guest, Congressman Jamie Raskin, give his closing remarks at Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, I wondered, how is he managing to get through this? His 25-year-old son, Tommy, who had been suffering with mental illness, had died by suicide December 31, 2020. The funeral was January 5. Despite Raskin's grief, he showed up at the Capitol the next day to do his constitutional duty and certify the election. His daughter, Tabitha, and his other daughter's husband, Hank, went along with him. They didn't want him to be alone that day. They were not expecting a violent mob to storm the Capitol, trying to overturn the election results. Tabitha and Hank hid in the office of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer under Hoyer's desk, afraid they were going to die.
wypr.org

"Unthinkable": Rep. Jamie Raskin's memoir of grief and patriotic duty

Tom's guest today is Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents Maryland’s 8th District, which includes parts of Montgomery, Carroll, and Frederick Counties. Raskin came to national prominence early last year when he was tapped by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be the lead manager in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. Trump was charged with “incitement of insurrection” for the purpose of overturning the results of the 2020 election.
