ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida woman dies after golf cart crashes into canal

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRhHq_0dcOeIqk00

A Florida woman was found dead with a golf cart that plunged into a canal in St. James City on Monday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the death of 95-year-old Flamingo Bay resident Marge Teach after Teach and a golf cart were found in a canal around 8AM Monday morning.

Witnesses told NBC 2 News a golf cart was seen submerged in a canal just before Teach’s body was found.

Golf carts are a popular way of getting around Flamingo Bay.

Steve Lutz was Teach’a grandson and was shocked by her death, telling NBC 2 News “my grandma just got clean bills of health from like three different doctors telling her she was good, and we were joking she’d probably live to be 100 years old.”

Deputies have not said how the golf cart ended up in the canal.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Saint James City, FL
Lee County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Carts#Canal#Nbc#Traffic Accident#Nbc 2 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy