Florida woman dies after golf cart crashes into canal

A Florida woman was found dead with a golf cart that plunged into a canal in St. James City on Monday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the death of 95-year-old Flamingo Bay resident Marge Teach after Teach and a golf cart were found in a canal around 8AM Monday morning.

Witnesses told NBC 2 News a golf cart was seen submerged in a canal just before Teach’s body was found.

Golf carts are a popular way of getting around Flamingo Bay.

Steve Lutz was Teach’a grandson and was shocked by her death, telling NBC 2 News “my grandma just got clean bills of health from like three different doctors telling her she was good, and we were joking she’d probably live to be 100 years old.”

Deputies have not said how the golf cart ended up in the canal.

No further details were immediately available.