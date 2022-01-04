ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

NC trooper, detained driver killed by trooper’s brother who was responding to traffic stop

By Nexstar Media Wire, Patrick Zarcone
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCDte_0dcOeBff00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0BrX_0dcOeBff00
Trooper John S. Horton (Photo: NC State Highway Patrol)

MOORESBORO, N.C. ( WNCN ) – A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was killed by his own brother in a collision during a traffic stop in Rutherford County on Monday night, authorities said.

According to Sgt. Chris Knox with the NCSHP, Trooper James N. Horton was heading to assist with a traffic stop conducted by his brother, Trooper John S. Horton, at approximately 8:58 p.m. when the incident occurred.

While nearing the scene of the traffic stop, James Horton lost control of his vehicle and slammed into his brother’s patrol vehicle and then hit his brother and the driver, who had been stopped as they stood on the side of the road, Knox said.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. John Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was taken to a hospital in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he later died, said Knox.

James Horton was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released.

Man’s deadly, undiagnosed blood clot provokes call to close wrongful death loophole

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal collision. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is also assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wbtw.com

5 charged with impersonating police officers to search motel rooms in North Carolina

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have charged five people they suspect went to a motel looking for someone while claiming to be Gastonia Police officers. According to GPD, officers responded at about 1:10 a.m. on Sunday to a motel in the 1400 block of East Franklin Avenue for a possible burglary in progress by five suspects claiming to be police officers.
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Officers: Over 6 pounds of methamphetamine seized during investigation

FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Forest City Police Department announced that they worked with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office to seize over six pounds of drugs during a recent investigation. Officers said the investigation began when they tried to pull over a vehicle near Beaver Street on Monday. Following...
FOREST CITY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Knox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Sgt#Ncshp#Trooper James N Horton#The State Highway Patrol
whdh.com

Police: Wanted woman found hiding in refrigerator after trying to fool officers with ‘sheet rope’

(WHDH) — A wanted woman who tried to fool police with a “sheet rope” was arrested after she was found hiding in a refrigerator, authorities said. Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the area of US 35 in La Porte County, Indiana, on Sunday learned that 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd could be hiding inside, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy