Chautauqua County's Director of Office for Aging Services has been appointed as President of the USAging Board of Directors. Dr. Mary Ann Spanos was sworn in to serve a two-year term during USAging's annual Conference and Tradeshow, which was held virtually this summer. Spanos joined the USAging Board of Directors in 2010 as an alternate and became the delegate for Region II, New York and New Jersey, in 2016. USAging represents and supports the national network of Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) and advocates for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs that provide critical services and supports that enable older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States to live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO