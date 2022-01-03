Towamensing supervisors discuss garbage concerns

(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are exploring revamping the county's safety department as an important deadline for COVID vaccination compliance approaches. Meeting Monday morning, the board held a discussion on adding an additional employee to handle safety compliance, as well as other human resources duties, or adding the responsibilities to each department head. Currently, the county has a contract with an outside consultant to oversee safety issues. The discussion comes as the county faces a January 10th deadline from OSHA to begin weekly testing of unvaccinated employees for COVID-19. Last week, the supervisors approved a policy to comply with an OSHA mandate that requires all employees to be vaccinated or provide a weekly negative test. The board also approved the purchase of a software program to manage tracking of the testing and vaccination statuses. Supervisor Chuck Morris says the board needs to ensure that every department is compliant with the mandate.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO