ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Towamensing supervisors discuss garbage concerns

By lindsey bowman tneditor@tnonline.com
Times News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Towamensing Township Board of Supervisors held their end-of-year meeting on Dec. 28 at the municipal building. One of the main topics of discussion during the meeting revolved around garbage disposal on Kennetta Lane, a private road owned by Kenneth George. Supervisor and roadmaster Scott Mosier noted that aside...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident discusses Amendment 11, road assessment concerns

A sincere thank you to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners for considering, researching, and adopting this helpful exemption for the long-term elderly Marion County residents. Now let’s address a root cause for such high property taxes. I approached them with this in June of 2021 when our small subdivision was assessed for a new road, and I learned the $4,000 bill was going to be added to our property tax if we couldn’t pay $4,000 in full with a 30-day notice.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Indiana Gazette

Center Township supervisors reorganize

Center Township supervisors reorganized at a meeting Monday, electing Matt Housholder as chairman and Jim Gatskie as vice chairman and welcoming newly elected supervisor Paul Colgan. Meetings for 2022 were set for 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, with the exception of meetings set for Tuesday, April...
POLITICS
Times News

Mahoning Township under new leadership in 2022

Mahoning Township supervisors will sport a different look this year. Supervisors at their reorganization meeting on Monday appointed Supervisor Robert Slaw as board chairman. A motion to name a board vice chairman was tabled. Other appointments:. • Natalie Haggerty, secretary/treasurer, $24.97 an hour. • Barbara Kester, clerk, $16.17 an hour.
POLITICS
Times News

Kidder Township supervisors to meet Wednesdays

Kidder Township supervisors kept most everything the same for 2022 during their reorganization meeting on Jan. 3. The only big change is a move of their meeting dates to the third Wednesday of each month, instead of Thursdays, beginning in February. Supervisors voted to continue Tom Bradley as chairman, Ray...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mosier
Times News

Weatherly council reorganizes for 2022, keeps leadership

Weatherly borough council held its reorganization meeting on Tuesday. District Judge Joseph Homanko attended to swear in the new and re-elected council members - Vincent Cuddeford II (new) and returning members Jeffrey Miller, Theresa D’Andrea and Norman Richie. At the quick meeting led by mayor P. J. Hadzick, Norman...
WEATHERLY, PA
aroundptown.com

Tampico Approves Increase For Garbage Service

A two dollar increase for garbage service will go into affect on March 1st for Tampico residents after the Village Board approved the increase at their January 4th meeting. The Board approved a change in the municipal code to reflect the increase in cost to residents for solid waste disposal. The rate will increase to $14.50 per month beginning March 1, 2022 with a reminder of the increase to be included on the January and February water bills. The last increase for the service was in 2021 and the rates will not increase again through the end of the current contract, which expires in June 2024.
TAMPICO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Building#Uban Construction#Roadmaster Scott Mosier#Board
Times News

Carbon DA seeks to remove official

Carbon County District Attorney Michael S. Greek has filed a civil action and is seeking an immediate injunction to keep a Lower Towamensing Township supervisor from participating in any township actions. He is seeking to have him removed from office because of prior felony convictions on his record. Greek filed...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Savannah Tribune

Assistant Supervisor Of Elections Retires

The Chatham County Board of Elections announces the retirement of Lynn Trabue, Assistant Supervisor of Elections. Lynn has been employed at Elections since 2003, having previously worked at DFACS. She is a lifelong resident of the Thunderbolt community. “Lynn has been a valuable member of our small elections staff for many years,” said Elections Board Chairman, Tom Mahoney. “She has always provided strong positive customer service to the voters of Chatham County.” According to Elections Supervisor, Billy Wooten, Ms. Trabue will continue to contribute to local elections. “Lynn has agreed to continue working part-time to help us with upcoming elections,” stated Wooten. “Her experience and familiarity with many poll workers is a plus to our operation.” The Board and staff at Elections wish Lynn the best of health and happiness in her retirement.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Times News

Tamaqua borough council 2022 reorganization

Tamaqua Borough Council is starting 2022 under new leadership. Councilman Brian Connely was unanimously elected to serve as president, replacing former Councilman David Mace, who had served as president since 2016. Kathy Kunkel, a longtime community activist and volunteer, earned a spot on council in November’s election, unseating Mace who...
TAMAQUA, PA
Lockhaven Express

Kelley sworn in as township supervisor

Linda J. Kelley, center, sworn in as Supervisor for Chapman Township on Dec. 22, 2021 by her brother, Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills, Sr. as their mother, Joan Mills, looks on. This is Kelley’s first term as a township supervisor and looks forward to serving her community during her six year term.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Times News

Contention remains in L. Towamensing

The Lower Towamensing Township supervisors approved the real estate budget last week, holding the line on taxes. Supervisors’ Chairman Brent Green said the township’s total expenditures for 2022 are expected to be $821,251.82. Prior to the vote on budget, Terry Kuehner, who won the recent election and will begin his term in January on the board of supervisors, wanted the supervisors to hold off on voting on it.
ECONOMY
Meridian Star

Supervisors set stage for 2022

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors hit the ground running Monday in its first meeting of the new year, taking action to move several projects forward, while weighing how supply chain and inflation issues might impact county efforts. Bridge Repair. In a unanimous vote, the board approved a $477,949 bid...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Supervisors express zoning concerns and consider ARPA fund requests

DeSoto County supervisors Monday voted to approve a letter being presented to the Olive Branch Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 11 and one supervisor wants to personally speak with the city’s Board of Aldermen about a zoning issue. There is a plan to ask Olive Branch to rezone part...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
kmaland.com

Page County Supervisors discuss COVID mandate compliance

(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are exploring revamping the county's safety department as an important deadline for COVID vaccination compliance approaches. Meeting Monday morning, the board held a discussion on adding an additional employee to handle safety compliance, as well as other human resources duties, or adding the responsibilities to each department head. Currently, the county has a contract with an outside consultant to oversee safety issues. The discussion comes as the county faces a January 10th deadline from OSHA to begin weekly testing of unvaccinated employees for COVID-19. Last week, the supervisors approved a policy to comply with an OSHA mandate that requires all employees to be vaccinated or provide a weekly negative test. The board also approved the purchase of a software program to manage tracking of the testing and vaccination statuses. Supervisor Chuck Morris says the board needs to ensure that every department is compliant with the mandate.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
jamescitycountyva.gov

Board of Supervisors Organizes for 2022

The James City County Board of Supervisors met on Jan. 3 for their annual organizational meeting to elect a Chairman and Vice Chairman. John McGlennon was elected Chairman. Sue Sadler was elected Vice Chairman. McGlennon represents the Roberts District and has served on the Board since 1998. Sadler represents the...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
desotocountynews.com

Supervisors, aldermen set to meet

The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3. Among the first items of business will be the election of officers for the coming year and the swearing in of election commissioners Barbara Chatham and Chad Engelke. The agenda for Monday’s board meeting is found...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
mymotherlode.com

Supervisor Campbell On Challenges And Opportunities

Sonora, CA — The Board Chair of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, Ryan Campbell, has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog. As 2021 comes to a close, he reflects on the “challenges and opportunities” that the county has faced over the past year. Some of the topics...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy