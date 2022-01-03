Outgoing Mahoning supervisors honored with plaques

I’m focused on reflection and gratitude this holiday season. As I reflect on the changes brought in 2020 and 2021, there’s a lot I’ve missed in light of our new normal. I’ve missed going out to our different communities in District 5 and interacting with all of our wonderful constituents. While we’ve returned to some normal activities, it’s still not feeling entirely the same. I am grateful because this year we’ve been able to hold some revitalization meetings in person, I’ve attended numerous Christmas parades and lighting of Christmas trees. Last year was hard, but it feels like we are making progress.

