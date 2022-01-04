ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Poll: Less than half of Republicans say Jan. 6 was very violent

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3De1IF_0dcObwtV00

( The Hill ) — Roughly 4 in 10 Republicans said in a new poll that they believe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was extremely or very violent.

The survey, conducted by The Associated Press and the NORC at the University of Chicago , found that 39% of Republican adults said that the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were extremely or very violent.

Thirty-two percent of Republican respondents said the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were somewhat violent, and 29% said the occurrences were very or not violent at all.

Democrats, however, see circumstances in an entirely different light. According to the poll, 87% of Democrats said that the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were extremely or very violent, while only 1% said they were not very or not at all violent.

Overall, 64% of respondents said the events were extremely or very violent, and 14% said they were not very violent or not violent at all.

Schumer ramps up filibuster fight ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary

The results were published just days before the U.S. is set to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 riots, which have since deepened polarization in the U.S.

Recent polls have shown that Democrats and Republicans are at odds over how to refer to the individuals who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and whether those participating in the riots were threatening democracy.

The new AP-NORC poll also found that the public is largely supportive of the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. Seventy-one percent of respondents said Congress should continue its probe, while 28% said it should not.

Support was bipartisan, though Democrats were more forceful in their backing: 96% of Democrats came out in support of the investigation, compared to 41% of Republicans.

Fifty-eight percent of Republicans, however, said the investigation should not continue.

The poll surveyed 1,089 adults between Dec. 2 and Dec. 7. The margin of sampling error is 4.1 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#The Associated Press#Norc#The University Of Chicago#Ap#House
Axios

Trump calls Biden's Jan. 6 speech "a distraction"

Former President Trump on Thursday responded to President Biden's speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, calling it "a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed." Driving the news: Biden today squarely blamed the former president for the Capitol siege, saying Trump "created and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tennesseestar.com

New Salon Article Attacking David Perdue Proves the Left Worries Georgia Will Elect Him Governor, Campaign Says

Salon this week identified former Republican senator and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue as one of the nation’s 10 “scariest Republican candidates of 2022.”. The Georgia Star News asked Perdue spokeswoman Jenni Sweat on Tuesday whether that article signals that the left takes Perdue’s candidacy seriously and...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Liz Cheney and father Dick stand as only two Republicans joining House Democrats for January 6 memorial

Representative Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, stood in the House of Representatives as the only two Republicans who participated in a moment of silence recognising the deaths of law enforcement officers who died in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.The Wyoming congresswoman – who has been ostracised from her own party after voting to impeach Donald Trump and joining a probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the violent attempt to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election – received hugs and fist bumps...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hawley claims Democrats want to ‘consolidate power’ as GOP state lawmakers mount election obstruction

While Republican lawmakers in nearly every state propose restrictions on ballot access and subversive changes to election administration, GOP Senator Josh Hawley accused congressional Democrats of seeking to “consolidate” their political power through the “politics of fear” in the wake of the Capitol insurrection.Mr Hawley, relying on baseless claims of voter fraud, was the first senator to announce his objection to the certification of Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.During an interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on 4 January, he appeared to downplay the riots that were fuelled by a spurious “stolen election” narrative.“The politics...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Most Americans fear repeat of Jan 6 Capitol attack in the coming years

Most Americans fear a repeat of the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol in the next few years, according to a new poll.Around 57 per cent of Americans, including half of Republicans and seven out of 10 Democrats, believe that there will be a repeat of the pro-Trump insurrection, says the poll by Axios-Momentive.And 63 per cent of respondents said that the attack, which took place exactly one year ago this week, changed the way that Americans think about democratic government in the US.Half of those said that the change is permanent with the others saying they...
U.S. POLITICS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy