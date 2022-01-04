ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Serious Crash Involving Rollover Closes Roads In York County

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13znio_0dcObVG000
The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: York Area Regional police

A crash involving the rollover of a vehicle has closed two roads in York County on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred at Days Mill and Brillhart Station Roads on Tuesday, shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to a release by York County regional police.

The roadway was closed traffic in both directions due to the crash and drivers were asked to avoid the area., police say.

Approximately two hours later the incident appears to have cleared, according to emergency dispatchers.

The exact number of vehicles and persons involved and the extent of any injuries is unknown.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Crash At Suffolk County Intersection

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Medford. The man was crossing North Ocean Avenue on foot at the intersection of Masonic Avenue when he was struck by a southbound 2003 Honda Civic, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
FOX 43

Victims in deadly York County crash identified

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The driver of the vehicle that left it's lane and struck two other vehicles may have been suffering a medical episode, according to the York County Coroner. Heath Wilson, 48, of York Township, was driving a Dodge truck that lost control Wednesday afternoon. Wilson was on the I-83 exit ramp that merges with northbound Queen Street around 2:44 p.m. The truck left the road, went through grass and crashed into a Dodge sedan that was going northbound on South Queen Street.
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover
KBTX.com

Pursuit leads to rollover crash on I-45 in Madison County

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - 10:25 p.m. update from the Madisonville Police Department:. “On Sunday, January 2, 2022, approximately 6:30 pm Madisonville Police Department received a call of a theft that had occurred at the local Walmart. Madisonville PD Officer eventually encountered the suspect vehicle at Interstate 45 and East Main Street in Madisonville, Texas. Madisonville PD officer approached the suspect vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene northbound on Interstate 45 to Highway 75 and turned back onto Interstate 45 southbound. Eventually, the suspect vehicle crashed in the median of Interstate 45 southbound. Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. Suspect Christian Jacques 30-year-old driver of the vehicle was charged with felony evading/vehicle and theft. The passenger Curtis Dyer 21 years old was charged with theft. Both suspects according to identifications are residents of the State of Louisiana. Both are currently being evaluated by medical personal for non-life-threatening injuries. More information coming soon.”
MADISONVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

65 Cars Involved In Icy Crashes On Major NJ Roadway

At least 65 vehicles were involved in a series of crashes on a major ice-covered road in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crashes were blamed on black ice which often forms at dawn and dusk, according to the Monmouth County sheriff. The first chain-reaction crash occurred at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday...
Newswatch 16

Woman from Clinton County dies after crash

LOGANTON, Pa. — A driver has died after a collision Sunday in Clinton County. The wreck happened before noon on North Mill Street in Greene Township, near Loganton. According to troopers, Leah Fisher, 71, of Loganton, lost control of her car, hit an SUV, and was thrown from the vehicle.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
abcnews4.com

Driver dies after SUV rollover crash in Berkeley County

A person has died after their vehicle crashed in rural Berkeley County late Wednesday morning, authorities say. The wreck happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday on Old Hwy. 6 near Nicholas Drive between Cross and Eutawville, according to Trooper Nick Pye with the S.C. Highway Patrol. The state patrol says...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Idaho Statesman

Driver killed in Bogus Basin Road rollover crash ID’d as longtime Eagle resident

The Boise County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died when his truck went off the side of Bogus Basin Road on Dec. 22 as a longtime Eagle resident. William Wegener, 71, died from blunt-force trauma after being thrown from his Toyota pickup when it left the roadway on his way to the Bogus Basin ski area, overturning down a steep hillside, Boise County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Johnson told the Idaho Statesman on Monday. Wegener was not wearing his seat belt, Idaho State Police reported.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Voice

New Info: One Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Icy Westchester Roadway

Police in Westchester County are investigating a fatal accident that occurred during an ice storm on an entrance ramp to the Bronx River Parkway. The crash took place shortly after 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, when the driver of a Mercedes sedan exited the eastbound Cross County Parkway onto a ramp that connects to the northbound Bronx River Parkway in Mount Vernon, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
x1071.com

Driver killed in Columbia County rollover crash, officials say

HAMPDEN, Wis. — A Marshall resident died Thursday evening after their vehicle rolled and crashed into a power pole southwest of Columbus. Authorities with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office said the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling west on Sanderson...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
190K+
Followers
33K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy