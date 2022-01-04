Serious Crash Involving Rollover Closes Roads In York County

The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: York Area Regional police

A crash involving the rollover of a vehicle has closed two roads in York County on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred at Days Mill and Brillhart Station Roads on Tuesday, shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to a release by York County regional police.

The roadway was closed traffic in both directions due to the crash and drivers were asked to avoid the area., police say.

Approximately two hours later the incident appears to have cleared, according to emergency dispatchers.

The exact number of vehicles and persons involved and the extent of any injuries is unknown.

